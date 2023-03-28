During the event dedicated to D&D the new one was shown Menzoberranzan trailerthe 25th expansion for Neverwinter which is now available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

The official statement reads: “The written by RA Salvatore in Legend of Drizzt it has become synonymous with the vision many D&D fans have of the Forgotten Realms. With the release of Dao of Drizzt this fall and the imminent conclusion of the latest trilogy featuring the drow ranger, Lolth’s Warrior, Salvatore has rethought the character who meant so much to fans.”

“Wizards partners Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios have collaborated with Salvatore to create Menzoberranzan, the 25th expansion for the popular MMO Neverwinter. The new expansion is available now on PC, Xbox and PlayStation and allows players to explore the dangerous city for the first time in the game.”

“It’s very different to write for a video game than for a novel,” he said Savior in an interview given during the D&D Direct. “You walk down the street looking at the world through Drizzt’s eyes. When I’m writing a video game, however, the most important character to the player is the one they’re playing. In Neverwinter, the work they’re doing always amazes me, and the fact that redoing things made by me makes me feel very good”.

Tell us, will you continue your adventures in Neverwinter with the Menzoberranzan expansion? We also remind you that the Minecraft D&D DLC has been announced.