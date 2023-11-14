Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure) is temporarily suspending his plan to limit the number of flight movements at Schiphol to 460,000 next summer season. The outgoing minister reported this in a letter to the House of Representatives. Nature and environmental organizations and the airport itself react with disappointment. Local residents are the victims, they say.
#Schiphols #shrinkage #overcome #Local #residents #short #stick
NBA | An impressive performance from Lauri Markkase – the Utah Jazz took an important victory
Markkanen helped the Utah Jazz to their fourth win of the season.The Utah Jazz Finnish star Lauri Markkanen scored 21...