Selena Gomez has not stopped this August. At the beginning of the month she returned to the screens with the third season of Only murders in the building (which can be seen on Disney +), in which she returned to Arconia, this time accompanied by new and famous ‘tenants’, such as Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd. In the series, in addition to playing Mabel Mora, Gomez is an executive producer. And now she closes the summer with the release of her new and long-awaited single, single soon, a song destined to become a hymn to singleness whose chorus does not stop repeating “soon I will be single”. In the video clip for the song, Gomez goes out to dinner and to a party with her friends, goes to karaoke, dances in a disco and ends up taking a bath with her clothes on in a pool.

The video opens with a voice message from the artist’s inseparable little sister, 10-year-old Gracie Elliot, who tells her: “Hi sis, I love you. Never worry about boyfriends. Absolutely”. Immediately afterwards, the singer appears with a shorts cowboy and a bustier brilliant wondering how best to leave your partner: “I should do it over the phone, I should leave him a note in his coat pocket. Maybe she will just disappear, I don’t want to see a single tear ». Finally, she writes in a post it “I’m sorry. Can’t. Don’t hate me”, a nod to the breakup via post it by Carrie Bradshaw in sex in new york. Then, as Sarah Jessica Parker’s character on the show, she throws herself into a night of fun in the big city with her friends. And for that, first of all, she looks for her looks single. In the background, she sings: “I choose this dress, I try on these shoes, because soon I will be single.” The outfit is an invitation to the party: a metallic mini dress with pink straps and matching platform shoes.

In this vindication of singleness that the 31-year-old Texan artist has made, clothes play a central role: in this uniform, she waits alone in a restaurant —surrounded by couples who make love to each other— until her group of friends arrives and proclaims a freedom no strings attached (“I’m going to meet whoever I want, I’m going to stay out late if I want, I’m going to do whatever I want”). The reactions of her followers have not been long in coming. Currently, Selena Gomez adds the dizzying figure of 428 million followers on Instagram, a social network in which he continues to break records as the most followed person in the world (in February of this year he had 382 million). “A song for the girls who are put down because they don’t have a boyfriend (…) Selena takes a positive turn when she sees the couples in the restaurant and she’s fine being alone. It’s a very positive message so that young girls don’t feel the pressure that they have to be with a guy just because it seems like it’s what they have to do or everyone else is doing it,” @rhiannongraclarkson commented on the post from instagram of the singer, while other users highlighted the importance of claiming to be focused on oneself and not on a relationship and agreed to describe the topic as an “anthem” while highlighting its “empowering” message.

Only five hours after its publication, the video clip of the catchy theme already has more than 1.4 million views on the channel Youtube of the artist (and going up). PHilip Andelman, who has worked with Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Ryan Adams, Rihanna and the Band of Horses, has been the director chosen by Selena Gomez for this single that could be the preview of her next album (according to Variety, The Texan has been working on her fourth studio LP for some time; It’s been four years since the release of Rare, his latest album). Gomez had already made other video clips with him, like those of Slow Down and hit the lights. In the video clip, in addition to the nod to sex in new york another film buff reference can be interpreted, this time related to Gomez’s career: when at the end she bathes in a pool there are images in the purest style spring breakers, the film directed by the provocateur Harmony Korine in 2012 with which she debuted in adult cinema and broke her image as a Disney girl from Wizards of Waverly Place alongside his partner in child stardom Vanessa Hudgens.

Whether or not she puts out her long-awaited new album, Gomez has a busy fall ahead of her: She continues to work on her beauty brand, rare beauty, created to “challenge the unrealistic standards of perfection that exist in today’s world of beauty,” according to the company’s ideology, and has four film premieres pending. One of them, Spiral, Directed by the photographer and artist Petra Collins, it is closely related to the life of Gomez: in this thriller plays “an ancient influencers whose addiction to social media is literally causing his body to fall apart,” reads the IMDB synopsis. Gomez has repeatedly commented on the pressure that criticism and constant scrutiny of her physique place on social networks, and in recent times she has not hesitated to respond directly to those comments through her networks. In an interview granted to S Fashion in 2021 as a result of the launch of her beauty brand, she explained that since she was a child she has been subjected to this questioning and how she deals with it: «Every day I hear, every day, that I am not enough sexy or cool, so I wanted to make a mark to encourage each and every person to be who they are and to try to take all that unwanted pressure off.”