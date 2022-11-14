Obviously we need to write it in black and white …

First rule when a couple separates: never speak ill of the other parent in front of the children after the divorce. A behavior that every adult should adopt, for the well-being of children and young people who have no faults in a separation. But one couple from Verona he decided to sign a contract to avoid any problems whatsoever.

Photo source from Pixabay

THE children in a separation have no faults and they must be enabled to have no problems due to the parents’ decision. The situation is difficult when the divorce takes place in a tense atmosphere and mom and dad fight constantly. Children are often used, speaking badly of the other and turning them against the ex.

A couple from Verona, to create a relaxed and serene atmosphere after the divorce, decided to sign a contract approved by the Court. After the divorce already agreed, they wrote everything concerning the education of children and also a clause on the fact that one should not speak badly of the other in front of the little ones.

In the contract there is information about the growth andchildren’s education. There is talk of pediatrician, religion, birthday parties and also the fact that in their presence there should be no jokes or bad things said towards the ex.

The two doctors in their forties have divorced in 2020 and they tried to separate without leaving any aftermath in the life of their children, who were still young. They risked ending up at loggerheads, so they decided to rely on two psychologists who helped them draft the 8-page contract for the sake of the children.

Photo source from Pixabay

After the divorce, never speak badly of the other parent. And other rules to be signed in a contract

Parents, with the contract also endorsed by the Civil Court, undertake to be collaborative, to promptly inform the other parent about school, health and safety and above all, one must not speak ill of the ex in front of them.

Photo source from Pixabay

In the contract everything is established, in what has already been defined a parental agreement to be stipulated immediately after the separation to avoid quarrels in front of the children, for every aspect that concerns their life.