At 26 minutes into the second half, Banfield and River tied 1 to 1 for the Reserve Tournament of the AFA when one of those plays occurred in which everything is summed up in a universal gesture: grabbing one’s head. It is that you cannot believe the goal that the kids of the Drill missed, that he could put it up and get Millo undefeated.

At the end, the kids from River confirmed their great present in Reserva, where they are at the forefront and have already qualified for the final phase. The team led by the pair Juan José Borrelli and Gustavo Fermani achieved an agonizing victory in the third minute of injury by 2-1 at Florencio Sola thanks to goals from Tomás Galván and Daniel Lucero. The partial tie was marked by Axel Ovejero.

But beyond the final result, with the local anger and the euphoria of Núñez’s men, everyone was talking about the unusual play that a while before could have changed everything. After a rebound, Ovejero was hand in hand with Petroli, the 1 of Núñez, who stuck him well. Then, the forward of Banfield wanted to define with a spoon and the ball took too much height.

In Reserve, Banfield had it but luck played on River’s side.

There appeared Sotelo, from Banfield, who tried to push her head with the mark on top of a River footballer. In the dispute, the ball did not enter, and in his effort the kid was sprawled on the line, with such bad luck that he ended up blocking the definition of Ibáñez, who entered alone and had only to push it.

The images of the game were shared by the TyC Sports signal, and the unusual game action was viralized on the networks, giving an account of the bad luck that the Taladro boys had and how much the Millionaire boys tied up, who closed their morning in pure celebration.