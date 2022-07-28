American singer Olivia Rodrigo, known for hits like Drivers license writes history with her debut album sour . It is the first record ever to have each song streamed at least 200 million times on Spotify, well-established chart platforms report. How long did it take her? A little over a year. And what year.

This summer it is often about concerts by established acts such as The Rolling Stones in the large concert halls of our country, but the madhouse at Olivia Rodrigo in the relatively small Afas Live recently was not inferior to it.

More than 19,000 people had queued online to buy a ticket for the Amsterdam pop temple, which only 6,000 people could fit that night. Despite the heat on June 22, they covered the streets and the lawn next to the building while waiting. Rodrigo’s somewhat uninspired chatter between songs made you realize again that here was someone of 19 years old, with no experience with major tours.

The average age in the audience was probably about four years lower; It’s not for nothing that memes are taking over the internet with jokes about 25-year-olds who look like old people at Rodrigo concerts. But although her songs about heartbreak and broken relationships fit seamlessly with many adolescence, the emotions seem relevant for every age. She’s a teenage heroine, but much more than that. See also Mient Jan Faber: a stubborn, passionate peace activist

It started a year and a half ago at seventeen, with debut single Drivers license. Rodrigo was known to young people as an actress thanks to the series high school musical, but by no means a big star. Still, the song immediately broke the record for most streamed song in one day, only to break that record itself the next day.

At Spotify they had ‘never seen anything like it’, the company said. Her music became an ‘omnipresent phenomenon’, especially on social media, wrote NME. Drivers license became the most streamed song of all of 2021, her album sour (one of the best break-up albums ever made, according to The Guardian) the most streamed record. Read on under her album:





All eleven songs on the album have now been streamed at least 200 million times, report Chart data and pop base. In total, the counter stands at 7.5 billion streams. sour also came out on all kinds of color LP, of which tens of thousands of copies were sold. Partly thanks to goldcrest Rodrigo, record company Universal recorded strong turnover growth last quarter. See also After Queen Elizabeth, what future holds for the Commonwealth?

With success come scandals. Her official merchandise turned out to be of dubious quality, Courtney Love attacked because Olivia allegedly faked a photo of her, and people got angry because Rodrigo was allegedly given a pass for free food at an American fast-food chain when she’s already doing so well. . Continue reading below the tweet



However, the praise is much louder. The singer won three Grammys, music magazine billboard named her woman of the year and time crowned her 2021 entertainer. She went to the White House to promote vaccinations and met President Joe Biden. She graced the covers of Elle and vogue and grabbed another 5 million likes this week with a casual snap on Instagram. See also The plane rolled off the runway Read on under the post





She is committed; On her debut at the famous British festival Glastonbury, she brought Lily Allen on stage to co-create her hit song fuck you to sing to the people who wiped out the constitutional right to abortion in the US. One after another five star review followed.

What comes next? Soon a new album, or at least a reissue of sour. In the Netherlands, the Ziggo Dome beckons, at Glastonbury the main stage. Because, so wrote NME: ‘She applied convincingly for that.’

