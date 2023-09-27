Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

A ship sails in the Baltic Sea. Methane leaks occur there from time to time. (Symbolic image) © Sören Andersson/TT/Imago

Gas bubbles up to the surface of the Baltic Sea. There is probably methane behind it. The process is well known, but in this case it is still unusual.

Nynäshamn – Researchers from Sweden have made a startling discovery in the Baltic Sea. They discovered a large, natural methane gas leak – but at an unusual depth. The gas bubbled up from the seabed at a depth of 400 meters off the coast of Nynäshamn in southeastern Sweden. The scientists announced this on Friday (September 22nd). Just recently, a discovery in the Baltic Sea caused a stir during routine work.

Discovery in Sweden stuns researchers – “Never seen before”

“We know that methane gas rises from shallow seabeds near the Baltic Sea coast, but I have never seen such powerful bubbles before, and certainly not in such a deep area,” explained researcher Christian Stranne from Stockholm University.

Researchers have often observed methane bubbles in the sea. However, at a height of 150 to 200 meters above the sea floor. The bubbles, discovered during the research expedition by Stockholm University and Linnaeus University, rose from a height of 370 meters above the sea floor. This is unusually close to the surface of the water. As Stranne also points out, the bubbles were also exceptionally large.

Researchers observe methane leaks in the Baltic Sea: details about the gas

Methane is produced, among other things, by the breakdown of organic material on the seabed.

The majority of methane emissions are caused by humans. For example, in the extraction of fossil fuels, in landfills or in agriculture.

As a greenhouse gas, methane is significantly more harmful to the climate than CO2.

Researchers are looking for an explanation for the methane leak

Stranne thinks it is possible that the phenomenon could be related to the lack of oxygen in the bottom water of the Baltic Sea. The bubbles remain stable longer in this environment, allowing more methane to reach the surface, the researcher explained. Together with his colleagues, he wants to find out why so much methane is released in the area – and whether there are other comparable methane gas releases in the Baltic Sea.

Meanwhile, a dog owner warned against letting the animals swim in the Baltic Sea. He reported that his four-legged friend was infected. The RKI also warns of dangerous pathogens. (mbr with AFP)