From: Helmi Krappitz

Researchers discovered the “zombie plant” in Panama – a survivor. Fallen leaves form root networks that supply the mother plant with nutrients.

Urbana – Nature surprises, because Researchers repeatedly come across undiscovered animal and plant species. This is also the case in the rainforests in Panama. A team of scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana published a report on a “zombie plant” – leaf fronds that don't die as usual. It's not just the researchers involved who are fascinated by the new discovery.

“Couldn’t believe it”: Fern in Panama repurposes withered leaves

The Cyathea rojasiana, also called the “zombie plant,” is the first known plant species to convert decayed tissue into a new source of nutrients. In the rainforests of western Panama, plant biologist Jim Dalling first came across tree ferns with 1.80 meter long leaves. The special thing: when the leaf fronds died, they leaned to the ground and surrounded the plant like a skirt.

“I tried to get these things out of the way and I realized that they were rooted in the ground,” Dalling told the New York Times. As a professor and forest ecologist at the University of Illinois, he was looking for a completely different plant. “I couldn’t really believe what I was seeing,” said Dalling. The leaves of the fern were brown and looked withered, but at the same time they were connected to the plant. So the leaves are not revived, but repurposed.

“Zombie Plant”: Plants wither but form new roots

Research from the University of Illinois found that the fern changes the inner part of its dead and dying leaves. New fine roots sprout from the tips of the fronds, penetrating the soil and supplying the mother plant with nitrogen, said a study published in the journal Ecology has been published. The midrib of the leaf would change and form new vascular tissue. This transformation avoids rotting – while the rest of the leaf withers. That’s why the fern is also called the “zombie plant”.

Volcanic soil: Plants have to get creative

Although we don't yet know exactly how the biochemical process works, the volcanic soil could be the reason for the fern's special nature. Panama is “the result of volcanic activity in the past,” Dalling said in a University of Illinois news release. “In one spot we discovered, a layer of volcanic ash several meters thick looks like sand you would dig up on a sandy beach. The plants that grow there are different from those we find elsewhere in this forest reserve.” Plants should be there become inventive to get nutrients.

“Never seen before”: The plant world still holds many secrets

It's important to take time to explore and appreciate nature, said Eddie Watkins, a professor at Colgate University New York Times. He himself was not involved in the research. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” Robbin Moran, a fern expert and curator emeritus at the New York Botanical Garden, told the US newspaper. The Research must continue to understand such biological processes.

“If you stop and look at the organism, there are some really new and cool things out there,” says Watkins. “There are stories to tell that we haven’t discovered yet.” (hk)