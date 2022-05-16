DFormer US First Lady Melania Trump is not ruling out a return to the White House. “Never say never,” the 52-year-old told Fox News on Sunday. The wife of ex-President Donald Trump replied when asked if she could imagine government headquarters in the US capital Washington becoming her home again. It was the first lengthy interview of the former first lady since she left the White House.

She and her family are doing very well at the moment, she said. “Life is great and keeps you on your toes.” Being First Lady of the United States was her “greatest honor,” Trump said. “I’ve enjoyed looking after the White House. It was my home for a while.” She also liked the city of Washington.

The former first lady had made herself very rare in public after her husband left the White House. It recently started selling non-fungible tokens (NFT) – i.e. digitally protected originals – on its website. She had announced that part of the proceeds should go to children.