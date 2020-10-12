The National Conference on Monday denied that Speaker Farooq Abdullah had said that Article 370 would be reinstated with the cooperation of China and accused the BJP of completely twisting his comments during a TV interview. The party said Abdullah never in his interview on Sunday justified China’s expansionist intent or its militant attitude, as BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed during a press conference in New Delhi.

A spokesman for the National Conference (NC) said, “Our Speaker, on August 5 last year, was exposing people’s anger at the repeal of most of the provisions of Article 370 and 35-A by Parliament, which he would have done continuously in recent months Have been. He emphasized that no one in Jammu and Kashmir is willing to accept these changes. ”

He claimed that in response to a question about China, Abdullah’s remarks were completely manipulated by Patra, who accused the NC president of justifying China’s militant attitude and expansionist intent. The spokesperson said, “Sambit Patra has a habit of manipulating words.”

He said, “Abdullah never said that together with China we will bring back Article 370 as Patra claimed in the press conference, during which he also misrepresented some of Abdullah’s earlier statements.” Earlier, Patra accused Abdullah of making seditious and anti-national remarks on the issue of restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir and said that he had “become a hero in China”.