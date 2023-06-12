Running cars on sea water – that would be a good idea. But unfortunately, for the time being hydrogen is the closest we can get to water cars. And then air? No, not the wind. Sky. Can’t we use that to feed our cars? Maybe soon.

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts in America have found a way to generate electricity from the air. From the moisture in the air, to be precise. They call the invention Air-gen, which stands for Air Generator. It is a device the size of a fingernail with tiny holes through which the air flows. You could mount the device on the outside wall of a house, or on an electric car.

How does the Air gen work?

The way in which the air and moisture passes through the holes in the material creates an electrical charge. ‘The earth is surrounded by a thick layer of humidity. It is a huge source of clean energy. This is just the beginning,’ says Professor Yao of the university.

As is often the case with prototypes, there are still some problems. For example, the researchers do not yet have a solution for storing the electricity. What the device does now is deliver the electricity directly. And that electricity it gives off is not strong. The Air gen as it is today can only light up a pixel on a screen.

Will there also be an electric car on the air?

According to the researchers, you could power a house with one billion Air-gens. The mountain of devices would then have the size of a refrigerator. In the further development, the research team hopes to make the device smaller and more efficient. The university does not know how long that will take. For the time being, you will therefore still have to go to the charging station.