“Today has been a very interesting day,” acknowledged President Gustavo Petro this Thursday afternoon in Sincelejo, where he arrived to attend the event to reactivate the National Agrarian Reform System. More than interesting, it was difficult. In a hearing to indict his son Nicolás for money laundering and illicit enrichment, the prosecutor in the case, Mario Burgos, revealed that Petro Jr. has already acknowledged that he received contributions from an ex-narco and two businessmen for his father’s campaign and that he appropriated the money, which was the accusation of the Prosecutor’s Office, but he went further and revealed that part of the money came to the campaign and was not declared.

At the event, Petro initially spoke of the beginning of the ceasefire with the ELN guerrillas. He only later referred to the news of the day, which he described as “journalistic” information. “It was my people who chose me. I owe my choice to no one else. You have the absolute certainty that this government ends according to the popular mandate. From no one else, “he said, and explained that he does not plan to resign, but to complete his term in 2026.” The popular mandate is respected. The people respect each other, “he added while hundreds of attendees at the coliseum chanted:” The united people will never be defeated.

“If that [el ingreso de dineros no declarados a su campaña] If it were true, this president would have to leave today, because I am not Uribe, I am not Santos, I am not Duque, I am not one of those who have come behind. But we come from something different, from another reality, from another sensitivity, so I have to tell that person: stop telling lies. My son did not say that, and he did not say that for a basic reason: I have never told any of my children that they commit crimes, that has not existed, “he said, as if it were a version of a journalist and not a statement of a prosecutor in a hearing broadcast digitally, with the presence of his son Nicolás and supported by a formal agreement.

“My sons and daughters have been free. They will be wrong, like every human being; they will walk different paths than mine, ”added Petro, who took the opportunity to remember when he, at the age of 24, was imprisoned. “The Prosecutor’s Office did not exist, a general of the Republic judged me.” He narrated that he was taken from jail to jail for a year and a half. “The general who arrested me today is convicted, and the one arrested today is president. This is how life moves, ”he added.

At that time when Gustavo Petro was detained, his son Nicolás was born, who today is expecting a baby. “They tortured me for three days in a row to see who I was reporting, people I didn’t even know, people I had just met because they had the idea of ​​fighting for a different country, just like me,” Petro continued in his story. “It always seemed to me that one should not kneel in front of the executioner. Truth and dignity is the best defense instrument, even judicial”. Those words were addressed to his son: “I recommend that you do not kneel to the executioner.”

Today was a day to remember. In addition to his arrest in his youth, Petro recalled how he was disqualified in 2013, when he was the mayor of Bogotá. “And look, here I am. People said: Petro is not leaving”. Once his speech was over, he remembered again, but this time through Twitter, his favorite medium. He made reference to a tweet of his from April 9, 2022, in which he warned that a plan was being hatched to infiltrate his campaign with money from drug trafficking from prisons.

But then the users also went to the past and, through the same social network, they revived trills of the current president. Among others, one from 2014 in which he said that “an elected politician, whether with money from drug trafficking or from the treasury, is illegitimate and extremely weak. Colombia wants change.

