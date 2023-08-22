Pass through the gates at the airport or stadium without a passport or ID. It is now possible thanks to an invention by FastID, a company based in The Hague. All you need is an app on your mobile. After that, all you have to do is put your face in front of a camera. The possibilities with this are endless. “You don’t have to leave your data everywhere anymore.”
