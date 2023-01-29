Former president publishes 2008 CPI report that indicated malnutrition and malaria among indigenous people due to lack of resources

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on Saturday (28.jan.2023), in his profile on social networks, that “never has a government given so much attention and means to indigenous peoples” like his. The message is a response to accusations that his administration was responsible for the public health emergency in the Yanomami territory.

The same postthe former chief executive attached the report of a CPI (parliamentary commission of inquiry) to investigate the deaths of indigenous children from malnutrition from 2005 to 2007.

The commission worked from February to June 2008 and had Vicentinho Alves (PR-TO) as rapporteur.

The report accused malnutrition among indigenous children and stated that Funasa (National Health Foundation) and Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples) had serious human resource constraints and operational problems.

Regarding the Yanomami people in Roraima, the CPI also reported an increase in cases of malaria and other diseases due to lack of resources and delays in paying the salaries of the responsible teams.

“The experience gained in Mato Grosso do Sul was taken to other regions and currently Funasa, through its food and nutritional surveillance teams, monitors the development of 24,000 indigenous children throughout Brazil“, said. He pointed out that, at the time, the main deficiencies were in the difficult-to-reach communities located in the North region.

UNDERSTAND

The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in Brazilian Yanomami territory. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The ordinance was published on Friday (20.jan) in an extra edition of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (69 KB).

In the same edition of GIVEthe president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) created a committee to face the health situation in Yanomami territory. the chief executive visited the region on Saturday (21.jan).

On a visit to Boa Vista (RR), Lula announced emergency measures to face the ethnic health crisis. Doctors and nurses from the national force of the SUS began to reinforce the assistance to the indigenous people from this Monday (23.jan).

On the occasion, the president stated that the group is treated in a “inhuman” in Roraima. “I had access to some photos this week. They effectively shook me because we cannot understand how a country that has the conditions of Brazil leaves indigenous people abandoned as they are here”he declared.

Lula also criticized former president Bolsonaro and stated that “if instead of doing so much motociata, he [Bolsonaro] I was ashamed of myself and came here once, maybe people weren’t so abandoned”.

On Sunday (22.jan), PT deputies activated the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) to request the initiation of a criminal investigation to investigate the actions of Bolsonaro government authorities in the territory. The document is a criminal representation for the lack of health care and severe malnutrition of the population.

the graduated senator Damares Alves, former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas and Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva, former presidents of Funai, are also targets of the petition. Here’s the full of the document (269 KB).

In addition, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino (PSB-MA), determined on Monday (23.jan) that the PF (Federal Police) investigate the alleged practice of crimes of genocide, omission of help and environmental crime against the Yanomami indigenous people in Roraima.

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) communicated, on Friday (27.jan), that several decisions in favor of the Yanomamis were not complied with by the federal government and other entities in the last 3 years. He also spoke of indications of providing false information to the Justice, which must be investigated.

The measures were proposed by the apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil), in July 2020, and complied with by the Court, with the exception of the removal of alleged invaders from the territory.