The Greens want to join the federal government in just under a year. But the abysses are already showing – former supporters compare party leaders with Jair Bolsonaro.

Berlin / Wiesbaden – For decades the Greens were at the forefront when it came to this Environmental protests gave. On site or in parliament. Now the party is getting ready to Bundestag election 2021 to come under government responsibility for the second time And now of all times – already now – she’s starting to feel the downside of success: Im Dannenröder ForestWhen activists protest against the construction of a motorway, they are suddenly seen as opponents. Perhaps a foretaste of major faults …

Greens in a dilemma: environmental policy like Bolsonaro? Autobahn dispute reveals a delicate problem

In HesseThere is currently a lot going on, where the A49 is also to be leveled through the Dannenröder forest under the black-green state government. The forest is occupied. One demo chases the other. And the activists have now identified a new enemy: the Greens. The one close to the eco party taz has one at the beginning of October A particularly harshly formulated protest banner was identified: “Bolsonaro in Brazil – in Hessen Al-Wazir”. A tough attack on the green Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Al-Wazir. Jair Bolsonaro is considered to be the gravedigger of the rainforest. “Voldemort” was also called Al-Wazir. He saw the slogan “Never again the Greens” mirror brushed on a banner.

The location is spicy. in the Bundestag demanded the Greens * most recently even a general moratorium on new motorways and federal highways. They requested a construction freeze for the A49. This met with bitter criticism: He spoke of a “relapse into green spontaneous politics” FDP traffic expert Oliver Luksic – and from a “party of car haters”. Ridicule came from Ex-Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU): The Greens have to be reminded that “even electric cars cannot fly”. Perhaps that was the Greens reaction to a dilemma that heated the mind.

Because the Greens may have been hit harder by an allegation by the old coalition partner SPD. Theirs Vice President Sören Bartol threw the eco party populism in front. In the federal states, green transport ministers cheerfully build roads, the opposite is demanded in the Bundestag. The party is now falling on its feet in Hesse too. As federal managing director Michael Kellner at a demo in Dannenröder Forest spoke, the anger echoed loudly from the audience.

Greens in distress: Hessian Vice Prime Minister sees himself powerless – but the mistake could have happened earlier

How does the party react? Al-Wazir says: His hands are tied. The Bundestag had decided to build, the courts had given their approval. “A minister cannot and must not choose which law to implement,” he emphasized in the state parliament. And emphasized: “I was always against the project.”

The report of the taz but according to the party may have put itself in a mess. The Member of the Green State Parliament Katy Walther declared that the coalition agreement with the CDU * included a lever to prevent the motorway. In retrospect, however, it does not seem too powerful. Legally secure, continuous planning and secure financing were required. Both are now available. Obviously, concessions were necessary for government participation.

Black and green after the next federal election? SPD already sees eco party as CDU “lap dog”

Of the Member of the Bundestag Konstantin von Notz got into a meaningful exchange on Twitter on Sunday. It is “also funny” that “especially those who otherwise never miss an opportunity to accuse the Greens of uncompromising fundamentals are currently citing compromises in coalition agreements at state level as betrayal of the Green cause,” he complained. Also a poison arrow to the address of the SPD he shot down – which represents in matters of “urgently needed changes” in matters Climate, Transport and Agriculture but otherwise explicitly different positions.

It is also funny that precisely those who otherwise do not miss an opportunity to accuse the Greens of uncompromising fundamentals are currently citing compromises in coalition agreements at state level as betrayal of the Green cause. – Constantine v. Notz (@KonstantinNotz) October 11, 2020

The return coach followed quickly. “It is funny that you are campaigning in the Bund with Fundi positions and the opposite at the state level with # Schwarzgrün as the CDU’s lap dog,” etched the Hessian SPD parliamentary group leader Bastian Fleig.

Greens in the highway stress: Luisa Neubauer counts on the party – “with every felled tree …”

It could be uncomfortable for the Greens either way. A clinch with environmental and climate protectors could cost votes. And the heaviest samples could be after Bundestag election possibly still to follow. Because Dobrindt probably wouldn’t have needed it to remind the eco party of a problem: under one Union Chancellor * the A49 will not be the last new motorway to be built. Even if the junior partner is called Green – and whose electorate largely keeps their fingers crossed for the protesters.

Luisa Neubauer, German icon of Climate movement "Fridays For Future" * already has a kind Tally list opened: "With every felled tree" the "ecological integrity of the (black) greens" dwindles. And Friedrich Merz of all people has already made it clear once: black-green, that's an option … (fn)

