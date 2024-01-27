However, we will finally be able to get to know the game better and therefore evaluate the weight of these influences thanks to the trial version made available these days on Steam.

As we previously reported, Pocketpair's new Metroidvania also resembles another famous game, again: in this case it's about Hollow Knight whose influences are clearly visible among images and videos of the game.

Pocketpair, the development team behind Palworld already has a new game on the way after the phenomenal Pokémon-style survival, that is Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse which now has one demo available on Steam .

Never Grave can now be experienced by everyone

Never Grave, a screenshot of the game

TO this address you can download the demo of Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse, currently available in version Windows PCswith the complete game which does not yet have an official release date but is expected in the first quarter of 2024, therefore in theory soon.

It should also be noted that the title in question is developed by an internal team at Pocketpair dedicated exclusively to the creation of this metroidvania, while it is likely that the bulk of the company is destined to keep up with Palworld for a while yet, given the over 8 million copies sold in the space of a week and the extensive program of updates planned for the next period.

Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse is a fantasy-fairytale style metroidvania whose style rather closely resembles Hollow Knight, but which should also introduce some peculiar mechanics such as the possibility of “possessing” the bodies of some enemies (through throwing the hat at them, another thing that we seem to have seen somewhere) and the management of a village to be rebuilt.