From: Martina Lippl

A video shows which creatures live under the sandy beaches in Australia. This “truth” shocks hundreds.

Brisbane – Fantastic beaches awaken longings for travel to distant countries in many people. A TikTok video from Australia, on the other hand, turns these dreams into nightmares. It’s just a 20-second clip showing a fisherman going about his day-to-day work.

“Never again on the beach”: Fischer pulls “worst nightmare” out of the sand

In the video, a man can be seen using a dead fish to lure a sandworm (commonly known in Australia as a beach worm) to the surface. As soon as the worm’s head pops out of its hole, the man grabs it with pliers and holds it in front of the camera. The sandworm wriggles in the wind and is quite long.

The recordings have been circulating on the TikTok platform for some time. And yes, the scene is not for the faint of heart. Appropriately, the worm video is accompanied by a SpongeBob SquarePants melody. Fans of the animated TV series may remember a creature named “Alaskan Bull Worm” in one season. However, little is known about its origin. The worm is described in series blogs as “big, scary, and pink,” just like Patrick’s belly button.

Beach worms “Beach worms” are not a myth

The worm from the underwater world of the animated series apparently has a role model in nature: Australian sandworms. Colloquially known as “Beach Worms”, they live along the entire south-east Australian coast, burrowing into the low water line, as on the State of New South Wales website is to be experienced.

Beachworms have a muscular body (Beach Worms)

Under the keyword traits it says: “Beachworms have a muscular body made up of hundreds of body segments. These worms can vary from a red to greenish color on the head to a pearly white body.”

The worms are omnivores. They live under the sand and only come out of the sand to eat fish carcasses and other dead sea creatures or seaweed. Beachworms can bite hard with their jaws, snatch prey and disappear again.

There are birds that specifically hunt for beachworms. Anglers use the worms as bait. There is obviously an art to outwitting hungry beachworms and luring them out of the sand. However, connoisseurs freely share their best tricks and spots for the so-called Beach Worms online.

TikTok video about beachworms shocks many viewers

However, many have never known about these beachworms and “wish they had never known about them”. The shock is deep: “Never go to the beach again.” A user writes: “Some things are better if you haven’t seen them.” “New fear unlocked,” writes another. “From now on only go into the water with knight’s armor. Got it,” reads the comments.

But there are also viewers who simply make fun of the appearance of the wriggling worm: “Longer than my future”. Speaking of the future, the TikTok clip fires the imagination: “Imagine that one day you’re lying on the sand and sleeping and you feel something long twitching in your ear.”

However, callous reactions can also be found. “It’s just fishing bait,” comments one. Surely everyone in Australia would know about it, one woman wonders. There are extremely poisonous animals in Australia that beach visitors should really inform themselves about. “Its poison is stronger than cyanide,” Australian Ambulance Service warned after an incident on the beach. Anyone who encounters this tennis ball of great beauty should quickly flee. (ml)