This Thursday Donald Trump, former president of the United States, had to go to the Georgia court to indict charges for trying to reverse the result of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

The Republican leader headed to the Fulton County jail under the gaze of the media from around the world, for the arraignment against him. Authorities confirmed that they took a picture of him during the process.

In a few minutes the photo has gone around the world, and has been published by various international media, given the relevance of the case in which the Republican leader is involved.

Trump spoke about it on his social network ‘Truth Social’created after his account on ‘X’, formerly known as ‘Twitter’, was closed.

In this one, at about 8:01 pm, a few minutes after the stagecoach in Georgia, Trump posted his arrest photo and left a blunt, short message.

“Never give up,” he wrote in the image that already has more than 3,000 “likes” and has been reposted more than a thousand times.

In addition, after more than a year without using ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), the former president took the opportunity to also publish the photo of his arrest on this social network, half an hour after having disclosed it in Truth.

What is Donald Trump accused of?

In mid-August, a jury indicted both Trump and the 18 other individuals for attempting to illegally obtain the annulment of the 2020 election result, which was won in this crucial state by the current Democratic president, Joe Biden.

The former president is facing 13 charges in total. Chief among them is the charge of violating state racketeering law, a law used in mob-related cases to ensure that the leaders of a criminal organization, and not just their subordinates, are held accountable.

What is TruthSocial?

After the former president was banned from networks such as Twitter and Facebook at the beginning of 2021, the Republican decided to launch a social network under the name of Truth Social (social truth), which was released on February 21, 2022 in the United States.

This manages an interface very similar to that of Twitter, in which users can write ‘truths’, the equivalent of tweets, and share audiovisual material, as well as the possibility of sending private messages.

However, the application’s statistics registered a sharp drop a few months after its release, so it did not become as popular as the ex-president expected.

