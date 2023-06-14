* Xolos from ejido El Huitussito punish Club Deportivo Utatave AC

GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The central defense of Xolos de Tijuana in the Liga MX Femenil, as well as the Mexican Under-20 National Team, Michel Fong Camargán, shared his experiences with the soccer players from Guasavense.

“I started out on some fields near my house, where my dad used to play, that’s where I first started playing soccer. Then they put me in a children’s team, where I played in a high school, because from there as I did very well in soccer, I progressed, they gave me scholarships in schools, I started joining other teams, “he pointed out.

She also commented that her arrival in the ‘pack’ team occurred when she went to a tournament with her former team, since the basic forces were just beginning there, and since they offered her to be there, she was interested in the fact that she would be close to her family, he agreed, because he clearly liked it a lot.

“Well, the truth is that I don’t have a challenge per se, but I always improve and always be at a high level and consider myself outstanding in women’s soccer,” said the player with roots from Guasavense.

“Never give up and fight for the goals you have in life,” reported Fong Camargán.

She made it known that her call to the U-20 National Team came when they finished training and after a game, she and eight teammates were given the news that they were part of the tricolor.

Michel Fong Camargán, defender of Xolos de Tijuana of Liga MX Femenil, receives recognition from Ricardo Verduzco Bernal, director of Imudeg. Alexei Grave

“I am very happy, I feel very supported by them, very happy because they are here, and hopefully when I return they will also receive me like this,” emphasized the Xolos de Tijuana player.

During the talk with the soccer players from Guasavense, Michel advised them never to leave school, because an injury could leave them out of football and they should not stop fighting for the goal they have planned.

“There are no sacrifices here, we as players make the decision to attend a training session or a family party, but if we want to excel in soccer and go far in this, we have to choose the best decision,” she commented.

Michel Fong Camargán took photos and handed out autographs.

Merit

Prior to the talk, Ricardo Verduzco Bernal, director of the Municipal Institute of Sports, gave recognition to Michel Fong Camargán, who was accompanied by his parents.

It should be noted that the talk was attended by elements of the women’s league teams, who asked her some questions about her experiences in the MX League and the National Team.

At the end of the talk, the attendees took a souvenir photo with Michel Fong and later at the Armando “Kory” Leyson municipal soccer stadium they played a ‘cascarita’.

It should be noted that on Thursday he will travel to Tijuana to join the team.