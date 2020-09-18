In the modern lifestyle, there has been a lot of change in the way we eat. Earlier people used to eat food sitting on the ground in Sukhasana. He did not talk to anyone while eating food. From the astrological point of view, food habits have an impact on our planets. Know the daily habits and their effects from Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma.

– Never eat food sitting on your bed. This insults the grain and Rahu is unhappy.

Watching TV while eating, reading books is not good. This causes fear of getting food particles trapped in our respiratory tract.

– Must wash hands and feet before eating food. Harmful bacteria do not reach our stomach through food. Do not chew food too often. Do not drink water immediately after meals. You can drink water after 40 minutes of eating. Always eat food.

– Some people wash their hands in a plate after eating. This offends Annapurna. Chandra and Venus become unimpaired. Barkat goes away from such a house.

– Giving leave in the plate is an insult to food. This causes curse of mother Annapurna.

– While eating, our mouth should be in the east or north.

– Small doubts should be taken before meals or after meals.

(This information is based on religious beliefs and temporal beliefs, which have been presented keeping in mind only general public interest.)