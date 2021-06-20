Marc Márquez: little genius, big balls. The ilerdense is no longer as young as when in ACE We use that headline to celebrate the achievement of his first MotoGP title, in 2013, when he was only 20 years old. Now it is worth it again, because the eighth-time champion became small, very small, eleven months ago now, when he broke the humerus in his right arm and suffered to return a whole ordeal that in Germany has been worthwhile, because he has found himself again with the victory 19 months after the last time (581 days), in Valencia 2019.

It had to be in the Sachsenring, his private garden, where he has not stopped winning since 2010. The Kaiser has been faithful to his appointment on the German track and, although on Saturday he gave up the first pole in eleven years, he did not mind leaving fifth to bring out the cannibal in him and win again. Gone is a tough personal and Honda drought, which had 21 races without winning, as many as its great champion.

Once again, the Repsol Honda rider was the smartest in the class, because beyond the great start he signed to get second behind Aleix, the key was when on the ninth lap the white flag appeared, announcing the appearance of a light rain that allowed the riders to enter the pits to change bikes. He was leading from the first lap, because he passed Aprilia on the finish line. The one from Granollers turned him around, but he beat him again at the same point, and it was on that ninth lap that he began to put dirt in the middle. Seeing the white flag, his rivals hesitated for a moment, which is just the opposite of Marc, because he shot as if no drop fell and went to 1.2.

It was Miller who first tried not to escape, but Oliviera was the real enemy. The KTM man got rid of his pursuers and threw everything for a Márquez who came to have two seconds of advantage. It was a beautiful battle between the two fighting for every tenth and the Portuguese came to reduce his disadvantage below the second, to 0.9. The question remained whether he would hold the arm of the ilerdense, which is still far from being one hundred percent, but boy did he hold out, as long as it gave him to cross the finish line as the winner with 1,610 over Miguel. From there, an explosion of emotion and tears of emotion from all his team, therefore lived, and therefore suffered.

Quartararo closed the podium, who comes out more leader, because he arrived with 14 points over Zarco and now he has 22 to his compatriot, who here has been only eighth, also surpassed by Binder, Bagnaia, Miller and Aleix. Mir, who started from the sixteenth place, went back to the ninth, and closed the top ten a Pol who already knows that the Honda can also win this year, because in the hands of Márquez, even still touched, everything is possible.