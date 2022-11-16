Honey, here’s the absolute worst: never buy it at the supermarket

The honey is a 100% natural sweet substance, produced by honey bees from the nectar of plants but also from their secretions. On the market there are different types of honey: citrus, acacia, linden, eucalyptus, chestnut, millefiori and much more, each with its own taste and color.

Their organoleptic and chemical characteristics are always different in relation to the locality of origin, the flora but also the time of collection and the species of bees involved in their production.

What does it mean unpasteurized honey? The temperature inside the hive is quite high but if the honey is extracted the crystallization process can begin, i.e. the process in which it becomes solid or semi-solid. Generally, this changes based on the composition of the honey: as it is fast in those rich in glucose which makes the product coagulate instead, on the contrary, a strong prevalence of fructose makes them remain in the liquid form.

The unpasteurized honey, also called raw or raw, is that crystallized honey which, however, is not subjected to any heat treatment, keeping all its nutrients intact. Most of the honey that we find on store shelves undergoes a pasteurization process.

The latter in addition to eliminating all possible bacterial forms, it also allows the honey not to crystallize, remaining almost liquid. How do you recognize the unpasteurized honey? This you can simply look for the wording: honey not subjected to heat treatments. However, it is advisable to avoid all those products with bubbles as they could be an indication of alteration.

The properties of the unpasteurized honey

The raw honey it is a real mine of nutritional elements thanks to the composition made up of sugar (75-80%), water (17%), mineral salts such as iron, calcium and phosphorus (0.1-1.5%), proteins and amino acids (0.2-2%) and vitamins of group B. Therefore the unpasteurized honey it has important properties and benefits.

This tasty natural product has an inhibitory effect on around 60 species of bacteria. Acts like anti-inflammatory for the stomach and intestines by helping the damaged intestinal mucosa and stimulating the growth of new tissue. Improve blood sugar levels by controlling blood sugar.

It is an assimilable natural energizer and is responsible for helping the brain to work better. It allows you to heal some wounds, improving the condition of the skin. Many studies define it as a superfood on a therapeutic and nutritional level.

