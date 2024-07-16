Home page World

A species of whale that has never been seen alive before has been washed up on a beach in New Zealand, providing a unique opportunity for researchers.

Taieri Mouth – In the animal world, there are still some mysteries for researchers to solve. Every now and then, even long extinct animals discoveredScientists in New Zealand must have been quite surprised recently. An extremely rare species of whale was washed up on a beach in the Otago region.

“One of the least known large mammal species”: Researchers make rare animal discovery

The stranded, approximately five-meter-long whale was discovered in early July near Dunedin on the South Island. An examination revealed that the find was a male beaked whale, the local conservation authority (DOC) informed in a notice.

The species is so rare that little is known about it. “Bahamonde’s beaked whales are one of the least known large mammal species of modern times,” explained DOC operations manager Gebe Davies. Since the 19th century, only six animals of this species have been documented worldwide – most of them came from New Zealand. “From a scientific and animal welfare perspective, this is a huge deal.”

Sensational discovery in New Zealand: Extremely rare whale washed up on beach

And what happens next with this sensational discovery? The recently deceased whale offers the first opportunity ever to dissect a beaked whale. However, it may take several weeks until the species is confirmed. Genetic samples have already been sent to the University of Auckland.

What is known about the beaked whale? Beaked whales belong to the toothed whale family. After dolphins, they are considered the most species-rich whale family, with 24 species. However, they are rarely found near the coast, which is why very little is known about the animals. The species was first described in 1874 based on skeletal remains. According to Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), they have never been seen alive.

The carcass is currently in cold storage to preserve the remains – at least until the next steps are decided. The authority also announced that the Maori – the indigenous people of New Zealand – will also be involved to ensure that the animal is given the appropriate respect.

Because: For the Maori, whales are considered sacred. According to the belief, whales supported their ancestors on journeys, informed the non-profit organization Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC). It was only in April 2024 that the indigenous population of New Zealand and Polynesia declared the sea giants to be legal entities. The agreement is intended to better protect whales in the future.