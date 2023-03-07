Mexico.- A couple of days ago one of the streets in the sector ‘Islas Musalá’, in Culiacán, Sinaloaturned into a whole party thanks to a Northern group that played narco corridos alluding to the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) on the median.

A few hours ago DEBATE brought you the note ‘PHOTOS | Northern group arms ‘pachanga’ with corridos in Culiacán ridge’, where you will see a couple of exclusive photos. Today you will see a video about the show that the group gave in one of the most important areas of the Sinaloan capital.

In the improvised event there were even horns to increase the sound range of the songs, as well as a blanket with the image of Ovidio ‘El Ratón’ Guzmán López and the initials: IAG, AG, MZ and JGL

All of them references to well-known characters in the Sinaloan drug trade.

Along with the image of the son of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loera, a photo of the entrance arch to Jesús María, the community where the young man was detained by military elements in the early hours of Thursday, January 5, could also be seen.

The video you will see below was uploaded by the TikTok account ‘@elrabbanito’, a singer who showed a unique angle of the presentation on Musala Island.

During the clip you can see a motorcycle that he apparently used to transport himself to the site, in addition, recorded fireworks that detonated as if it were a party.

Some people on social networks speculated that the show with corridos could be the birthday celebration of Ovidio Guzmán López, a comment discarded considering that he turns 29 on March 29.