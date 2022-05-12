We’ve said it before: the automotive world is changing rapidly. Sometimes even a little too fast – also for Volkswagen. Because one minute the Motorsport department is still busy tinkering with a brand new TCR racer and the next the entire department is closed.

At the end of 2020, Volkswagen made the decision and scrapped the entire Motorsport department. This decision by Volkswagen adept Jamie Orr proves that this decision was not part of a multi-year plan that had been known for a long time.

The American was allowed to snoop in a quasi-secret store of Volkswagen Classic. This department manages the heritage of the brand and ensures that all cars in the collection are well maintained and in running condition. For example, so that they can be used for an event or a marketing thing.

The VW Golf 8 TCR is an unfinished project

Next to a Volkswagen Lupo GTI and an electric Golf from 1984 is a camouflaged TCR racer. The YouTuber does not notice it at first, but he is actually next to the Volkswagen Golf 8 TCR. This racing project was cut short during development when VW Motorsport was discontinued. The car has never been shown to the public.

The Volkswagen Golf 8 TCR still wears a camouflage wrap so that snoopers can not see the details of the car during test work. The TCR is wider, has a large rear spoiler and several extra air scoops. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 350 hp.

Volkswagen Classic is now looking after the Golf 8 TCR, just like all the other orphans of the Motorsport department. You may see the race car in action at an event someday, but not at official WTCR races.