The catchphrase belongs to the former president (and probably the next one) Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, but today it fits Jair Messias better. For several reasons. Never before in the history of the Republic has a head of state managed to displease so many people, in such a short period of time. Just to cite the most recent, not to mention the pandemic carnage or the exchange of ministers, he disappointed the September 7 crowd by backing a wooden horse in the attacks on the Supreme Court. They got a hangover from the 7-1 of that fateful Brazil and Germany. Now, those who insist on defending the president remain stubborn not to be ugly in WhatsApp groups. It also disappointed the military top of the Armed Forces, averse to the social turmoil and the exchange of barbs between the powers that so excite the president and his offspring.

Bolsonaro managed to frustrate, once again, the guys from Faria Lima. The vote of confidence in economic liberalism and management shock elected a fifth-rate interventionist and a promoter of chaos and instability. Out-of-control inflation, skyrocketing dollar, record unemployment and image crisis around the world are just some of the ingredients that foreshadow the fall of misgovernance. Last Thursday (16), when signing the decree that increases the tax on Financial Transactions (IOF) until the end of the year, with the objective of covering the 50% readjustment of the new Bolsa Família, the president and his troupe strengthen the populist and improvised bias of this government, on the eve of the race for reelection. By raising the tax in the midst of a crisis, Bolsonaro and Paulo Guedes spit on all the liberal booklets of good tax practices, deepening the difficulty of the productive sector and demonstrating that they have no strategy to reactivate the economy.

Not that it is wrong to re-engineer the public machinery to distribute income. As the second most unequal country in the world in a World Bank ranking with 180 economies, second only to Qatar, it is more than natural for the State to step in to mitigate the contrasts. The problem lies in the incoherence of the discourse, the lack of predictability and the use of the same mechanisms as usual to stop the bleeding of the government’s disapproval rates. The decision to distribute income without generating income (read economic growth) is a clear gesture of electoral desperation. The disastrous stroke at the IOF will take R$ 2 billion out of the financial system by the end of the year, but will keep the government within the four lines of the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF), which only allows new current expenditures supported by its own sources of financing. In the end, the increase in the IOF will be an additional burden on the worker’s already empty pocket and will have an additional political cost to the current government.

Little by little, for those who haven’t noticed, Bolsonaro is revealing himself. It continues to melt in voting intention polls and popularity ratings at a speed never seen before. Day after day, with an incompetence that ex-president Dilma Rousseff is jealous of, he paves the way for the return of his archrival Lula to power. Never before in the history of this country has politics and the economy been so aimless.

