Dhe presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey brought more people to the polls than ever before. The 3.4 million eligible voters were able to cast their votes in the Turkish missions abroad by Tuesday evening. According to the Turkish news agency Anadolu, the turnout among Turks living abroad has so far been almost 53 percent. You can also vote at border crossings, ports and airports in Turkey until election day on May 14th. Given the close race between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, experts expect a high turnout among Turks living abroad.

Turks living abroad can still vote at border crossings

In Germany, too, the Turks living here took part in the elections with a record turnout. According to the Turkish Embassy in Berlin, 732,000 of the 1.5 million registered voters in Germany cast their votes by Tuesday evening. Voter turnout was 48.8 percent.

This is three percentage points more than in the 2018 presidential and parliamentary elections, when it was 45.7 percent. The ballot papers are counted in Turkey and the results are announced together with those in Turkey. Since a change in the electoral law in 2008 and further reforms four years later, Turks residing outside Turkey have been able to cast their votes in specially set up polling stations in the respective country of residence.

Yunus Ulusoy from the Center for Turkish Studies at the University of Duisburg-Essen points out that the turnout of German-Turks could increase by Sunday. So far, 126,000 Turks abroad have voted at Turkey’s border crossings. Based on the proportion of German Turks in the number of Turks abroad, he estimates that around 55,000 of these votes come from Germany. If you add this number to the information provided by the embassy, ​​the turnout of German-Turks is even more than 52 percent.







Özdemir: Facilitate access to the German passport

However, Ulusoy does not expect that Kilicdaroglu will benefit from the higher turnout in this country. Traditionally, those of Turkish origin in Germany tend to vote for Erdogan. In 2018 he had received almost 65 percent of the valid votes, in Turkey only 53 percent.

According to Cem Özdemir (Greens), the high level of approval for Erdogan by many German Turks is also due to failures in German politics. In the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” on Wednesday, he spoke out in favor of making it easier for foreigners living in Germany, and especially Turks, to gain access to German passports. “I would hope that we would succeed in making foreigners into nationals if they speak our language, commit to the Basic Law and earn their living here.” It is still the case that a large proportion of the children born in Germany are Turkish parents do not receive German citizenship. “That means we’re still producing domestic foreigners.”

The Federal Minister of Agriculture referred to his own biography: “I was born in December 1965. I’ve always spoken Swabian better than Turkish and I’ve still been a Turkish citizen for 18 years of my life – although I’ve never spent more than six weeks vacation in Turkey in the summer.” If you tell people long enough, “You don’t belong here”, then they behave like that too.