Last year there were 1,514 times that a medicine was unavailable nationwide for at least two weeks. That number has never been this high before, he says pharmacist organization KNMP Saturday, which has been recording deficits for nineteen years now. In 2021 there were 1,007 times a medicine shortage of at least two weeks, compared to 1,480 times the year before.

The shortages lasted an average of 91 days last year. Also, 10 percent of the medicines disappeared from the market altogether. Methylphenidate tablets, used against ADHD and narcolepsy, and oxytocin injection fluid, which is used during childbirth, are examples of medicines that were in short supply last year. An alternative medicine can usually be devised, says KNMP. “This means a solid effort for the profession.”

It is not clear why the number of shortages was higher than ever last year. However, KNMP says that problems with the production, distribution or quality of medicines are most often the cause of the lack of a medicine. According to the organization, there is also an economic reason: “Due to the low prices for manufacturers and the limited population, our country is not an attractive sales area.”

Import

As of 1 January this year, wholesalers of medicines must maintain sufficient stocks of medicines. The Health and Youth Care Inspectorate monitors this, but will see 2023 as a ‘transition year’ and will not enforce it yet. KNMP chairman Aris Prins calls the shortages “shocking”, but says he is hopeful about the rule that traders have to build up extra stocks. “This is absolutely necessary, because patients, pharmacists and other healthcare providers experience an extraordinary amount of inconvenience every day.”

Prins also calls the Netherlands “vulnerable” and is in favor of bringing the production of medicines back to Europe, a discussion that received attention during the corona pandemic – when many vaccines were produced abroad. “The Netherlands is dependent on distant countries such as China and India.”

The Ministry of Health is looking at “all possible solutions” to make medicines more and better available, a spokesperson told ANP news agency. The spokesperson emphasizes that it is important for Europe to cooperate in this area. “Scarcity is a global problem and can really only be tackled properly internationally.