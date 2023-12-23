With more than a week to go, 2023 is already the wettest year on record. According to weather agency Weeronline, an average of 1,110 millimeters of rain fell in our country, exactly 1 millimeter more than the record year of 1998. And it doesn't stop there; Christmas is also expected to be soaking wet.
