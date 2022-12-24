According to Weeronline, the year 2022 has been record sunny. For the first time, the limit of 2200 hours of sunshine in a year has been broken. The total number of hours of sunshine, including the forecast for the last days of the year, is expected to be about 2230. The old record dates back to 2003 and stood at 2099.5 hours. On average, the sun shines over the country for 1773 hours.

