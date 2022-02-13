The puzzle and platform game will be accompanied by the Foxtales DLC in the ‘Arctic Collection’.

Never Alone arrived in 2014 with a very special adventure, the title took us to the cold lands of Alaska to accompany young Nuna on a journey to help her people, the Iñupiaq tribe. A title that dragged some playable deficiencies, but that was a precious exercise of disclosure about the culture of arctic tribes.

Never Alone: ​​Arctic Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 24Nuna and Fox will search for the source of an eternal blizzard that threatens the survival of everything they have known on Nintendo Switch from next february 24. The original game will be accompanied by the Foxtales DLC in this Never Alone: ​​Arctic Collection. Although this has not been the only surprise that he had prepared for us Upper One Games.

Never Alone is still in pre-productionThe trailer for the Nintendo Switch edition has ended with the confirmation of a second partalthough this is still in preproduction and will once again have the collaboration of the Cook Inlet Tribal Council, who will share the precious stories of the Iñupiaq people. The Cook Inlet Tribal Council has shared his enthusiasm for “bringing a new voice to the stories of his people through paths that make a real impact.”

“Working with the Cook Inlet Tribal Council and the Alaska Native community in general has been a truly inspiring experience for the team of E-Line,” said Alan Gershenfeld, president and co-founder of E-Line Media. Gershenfeld has also confirmed that “the same partnership of inclusive development to share and celebrate native culture of Alaska and tell the stories to a global audience.

