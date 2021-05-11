The unprecedented election next Sunday in chili to determine who will write the new Constitution, it will mark another step in the participation and electoral representation of women and enshrines a cry that resounded in the streets of the country: “Never again without us.”

72 years have passed since Chile granted the right to vote to women who will now be protagonists of the most important electoral process of the last three decades in the country, the election of the 155 members of the Constituent Convention that will draft a new Magna Carta to replace the one in force since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

This will be the first time in the world that an election is held under criteria of gender parity both for the registration of candidates and to define the representatives who are elected.

Thus, for example, if two men are the most voted, the list will run to the woman with the most votes.

A Chilean woman during a march for International Women’s Day on March 8 in Santiago, Chile. Photo: AFP

“This is a turning point in the political participation of women “, declared Mónica Zalaquett, Minister of Women and Gender Equity of Chile, in a recent press conference.

Although the quota law established in 2016 increased the participation of women in politics, it remains low in Chile.

The wage gap (28%) has not decreased either, and female labor participation is one of the lowest in the region (41.2%).

In the current Congress, of the 155 deputies only 35 are women and among the 43 senators there are 10 women.

The gap between men and women in Chile. / AFP

Victory after years of struggle

The possibility that equal numbers of men and women write the new Constitution is one of the greatest achievements of the powerful feminist movement that was configured in recent years in Chile.

“This is historic, because it opens a very tremendous window of possibilities,” he told AFP. Emilia schneider, a constituent candidate who in 2019 became the first transgender president of the Federation of Students of the University of Chile.

Schneider gained notoriety as a spokesperson for the massive feminist march of March 8, 2018, which preceded the takes that were extended that year and which were considered the point that revitalized the Chilean feminist movement, which raised its voice against sexist violence and advocated for a non-sexist education.

The case that crystallized this campaign was the complaint of sexual abuse against a professor at the University of Chile Law School presented by the then student Sofía Brito, now a prominent feminist writer who values ​​the parity achieved.

Emilia Schneider. head of the Student Federation of the University of Chile, and other women who lead the fight for gender equality in Chile, in an image from 2019.

“What we have achieved in Chile is something historic; not only for us but for all women and dissidents worldwide,” she told AFP.

Only in 2017 did the Chilean women achieve the approval of a therapeutic abortion law, which allows the interruption of pregnancy in the event of rape, risk of life to the mother or fetal unfeasibility.

Until that year, Chile was one of the few countries in the world that did not allow the termination of pregnancy for any reason.

And just last year was ended an old regulation that prohibited women – not men – from remarrying until 270 days after divorce, which sought to avoid doubts about the paternity of children.

Slow forward

Considering this lag, the achievement of parity “is something surprising in a country that has been quite slow in advancing towards equal conditions for women in positions of power,” said Marcela Ríos, deputy resident representative of the Program. of the United Nations for Development (UNDP) in Chile.

In the country of the feminist group Las Tesis, chosen by the magazine Time as one of the most influential leaders of 2020 after popularizing his performance “A rapist on your way” on the sexist violence, women still have many issues to address.

“The feminist perspective and sexual dissidents is something that we want to give in the entire constitutional process, because there is a tendency for more conservative sectors to shrink our spaces” and reduce it only to issues of violence or sexual and reproductive rights, said Schneider.

“A Constitution has to be considered with a feminist perspective from its first article,” said Brito.

However, the two warn that just because women are elected does not guarantee that feminist ideas are embodied in the new Constitution: “We must bear in mind that feminism is not an identity but rather a political project and worldview,” said Schneider.

