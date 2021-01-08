On January 12, the death sentence is scheduled for Lisa Montgomery, 53, guilty of a terrible crime of a pregnant woman at the eighth month. Lisa has long suffered from mental disorders, thousands of lawyers in the United States have asked President Trump to commute her sentence.

She is not asked to be acquitted of the guilt but forgiven, she would be the first woman since 1953 to be executed by the federal government. It is still thought that capital punishment is the solution to find justice. In truth, it is a violence of the same State that puts itself in an attitude of punishment that sounds like revenge.

In any case, it should be noted that today the death penalty, thanks to the great awareness-raising work of organizations such as Amnesty International, the World Coalition against the Death Penalty, the Community of Sant’Egidio, has been significantly reduced.

Currently, it turns out that 140 states are de facto abolitionists, 97 for all crimes, 8 for common crimes and 38 are “de facto” abolitionists, while 58 countries still maintain capital punishment in their legal systems. It is a great progress towards the humanization of society. We know that in Latin America most of the countries are abolitionist. But for this we must not lower our guard.

The violence that grows throughout the continent, a Justice questioned, a great sense of impunity perceived by public opinion has, in effect, seen a logic grow that often floats, when there is no certain penalty and then the people react, finding the solution with “justice in their own hands”.

In recent years, lynching episodes of alleged or real abusers, rapists and young robbers have grown dangerously in our country. Another episodes of disguised capital punishment are “trigger-happy” homicides.

Unfortunately, we must register a significant increase in these crimes that we could compare with the inhumane conditions in which many prisoners live in Argentine prisons, between overcrowding and institutional violence.

Pope Francis has always supported not only the abolition of the death penalty but also life imprisonment. In his latest encyclical “Fratelli Tutti” he has written significant words against capital punishment that it is useful to incorporate to change a violent mentality. He affirms: “Today we clearly say that the death penalty is inadmissible and the Church is committed with determination to propose that it be abolished throughout the world.”

Francis emphasizes a permanent construction of the enemy’s culture by society: “violence and revenge are sometimes incited, public and private, not only against those who are responsible for having committed crimes, but also against those who fall the suspicion, founded or not, of not having complied with the law … there is a tendency to deliberately build enemies ”.

And it ends with a call I would say universal: “all Christians and men of good will are called therefore, to fight not only for the abolition of the death penalty, legal or illegal, and in all its forms, but also in order to improve prison conditions, respecting the human dignity of persons deprived of liberty. And I relate this to life imprisonment … Life imprisonment is a hidden death penalty … ”These words want to wake us up against a certain passivity of society; the death penalty represents a consistent loss of humanity. A hemorrhage of hatred and unbridled insensitivity.

As Mahatma Gandhi said, the logic of “an eye for an eye” will leave us all blind. The abolition of the death penalty will help us see a future of the world and our society less divided and violent. This is our hope and desire. It is still possible to sign a call for the commutation of Linda Montgomery’s sentence by going to the website www.nodeathpenalty.santegidio.orgw

Marco Gallo is the holder of the Pontifical Chair of the UCA. Reference of the Community of Sant’Egidio