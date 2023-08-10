FromNadja Zinsmeister close

The return trip from a holiday in Croatia turned into a real horror trip for a couple from Upper Austria. They want to avoid the country in the future.

Zagreb/Munich – Croatia is a popular holiday destination for many Germans and Austrians. For the Mediterranean country, which is currently struggling with weather chaos and floods, many tourists usually put up with a long drive. One couple is likely to avoid Croatia in the future, however, having taken almost 20 hours to get home from vacation.

“Never again Croatia”: Couple needs almost 20 hours to get home from vacation

Like 19-year-old Amir in conversation with “Today” told, he had spent his vacation together with his girlfriend on the Croatian Adriatic coast. On Saturday (August 5th) they finally wanted to start their way home from Dalmatia. The couple left at 8 a.m. for this. Planned arrival time: 5 p.m., around nine hours.

But nothing came of the planned comfortable journey home. Instead, the couple was stuck in traffic all day. Amir goes on to say that they had to wait half an hour at a rest stop just to be able to fill up. Numerous cars were also jammed at the toll booths, so that hardly anything was going on.

Couple needs 19 hours to travel home from Croatia due to flooding

The reason for the catastrophic traffic situation was also the extreme rainfall that recently swept over Croatia, Austria and Slovenia. As a result, Slovenia had to deal with the worst natural disaster in decades. Numerous vacationers broke off their vacation due to flooding or canceled their bookings from home. “We were on the road for a total of 19 hours because of the storms in Slovenia. It was really a catastrophe”, said the young Austrian to “Today”. In the end, the journey through Croatia alone took thirteen hours.

After a total of 19 hours, the couple finally arrived home around three in the morning. “Never again Croatia!” is how the 19-year-old sums it up after the nightmare journey home. And decided with his girlfriend: “Next year we’re going on vacation.” It remains to be seen whether he knew about the serious storms. (nz)

