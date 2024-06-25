The virtual president-elect of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaumcommitted this Tuesday to strengthening and “making effective” the rights of women in the country, in a meeting with hundreds of Mexican women after her victory in the June 2 elections.

It is time for women and it is time for Transformation, said the former head of Government of Mexico City in the emotional meeting “With Claudia we all arrive.”

In it Sor Juana Cloister, Claudia Sheinbaum brought together more than 1,200 women from all over the country, who reaffirmed their commitment to building a more just and equitable Mexico, where the role of women is central.

“It is time for women and it is time for Transformation, to continue crossing limits, to leave a mark and when in doubt, remember that the present and the future, we build together as allies and as companions. In Mexico we already find ourselves and we will never be alone again, never a Mexico without us,” said Sheinbaum, underlining the importance of sisterhood and joint struggle.

Commitments to Justice and the Well-being of Women

In her speech, Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted that her government will promote fundamental projects for the well-being of Mexican women.

Among these, she mentioned support for women aged 60 to 64 and the continuation of the construction of the National Care System, with the aim of guaranteeing the autonomy and full development of women.

“We fight for justice, for development with well-being and justice, justice in the broadest sense, social justice, environmental justice, justice for indigenous peoples, justice for women and a justice system that reaches all areas. of private life and public life,” he pointed out.

Feminist Transformation and Human Rights

Sheinbaum stressed that the arrival of the Fourth Transformation opened unprecedented spaces for women, and reaffirmed her commitment to continue with this fight.

“That means that the Transformation is feminist, it always fights for the vindication of all rights for all women, and also, for the good of everyone, first the indigenous women, first the Afro-Mexican women; for the good of everyone, poor women first,” she stated firmly.

Delivery of the Women’s Baton of Command

In a symbolic moment, the elected representative and defender of women’s rights, Olga Sánchez Cordero, presented Sheinbaum with the “Women’s Command Staff”, made by Oaxacan artisans.

“On behalf of millions of women who enthusiastically joined our collective cause during all these months, who fought to have the first female president of this country. I present to you this wonderful Staff, made by the hands of Oaxacan artisans who traveled throughout the country, from hand to hand, among women, among young people, among girls, who send you the most moving and enthusiastic messages of love,” said Sánchez Cordero.

Testimonials and Support from Leaders and Activists

Among the attendees, voices stood out such as that of the elected senator Edith López Hernández, who expressed: “Time was not wrong, today we have a woman elected President of the Republic, our free vote has a woman’s eyes, a woman’s voice and flourishes in the Presidency, with the confidence that there is continuity, representation, recognition and decision. Never again will there be a Mexico without us, the indigenous women of Mexico.”

The general secretary of Morena, Citlalli Hernández, highlighted Claudia Sheinbaum as the movement’s best option to lead this second stage of the Transformation.

“Maybe we never thought we would live this moment. On the one hand, the continuity of a transformation project, which took the people of Mexico a long time to complete, and on the other hand, that this second stage of the transformation had a woman leading it.

“But also perhaps the best woman of the transformation movement, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum, who represents the fight of an entire generation for public education, for the defense of human rights, the accompaniment of missing mothers, the determined fight for the construction of a different country,” he stated.

Recognition of Career and Commitment

Meanwhile, Lucero Huerta, youth representative, highlighted Sheinbaum’s career, not only as a public servant but also as a student leader and activist for the rights of university students.

“Doctor, while many saw the woman of the left, scientist, academic, researcher, Nobel Prize winner, Head of Government, Technician, impeccable civil servant, my generation also saw the fire, rebellion and energy of the young university student, of the student leader who dreamed one day that this was possible,” said Huerta.

The event was also attended by prominent figures such as the writer Elena Poniatowska; Senator Ifigenia Martínez; the astronomer Silvia Torres; Rosaura Ruiz, next secretary of Sciences, Humanities, Technology and Innovation; Altagracia Gómez, businesswoman; Nadine Gasman, head of INMUJERES; Ernestina Godoy, former prosecutor of Mexico City and future Legal Counsel; as well as various activists and representatives of groups and civil organizations.