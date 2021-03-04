‘Nevenka’ begins with what was possibly one of the worst days in the life of its protagonist. Nevenka Fernandez, Councilor for Finance in the Ponferrada City Council, was only 26 years old when on March 26, 2001, she announced her resignation to the media. The friendship that he had started with the then mayor of the municipality, Ismael AlvarezHe soon went further due to his “subtle insistence”, he would say at that appearance. In January 2000, the young woman ended the relationship. Thus began what she defined as “hell.” His words from then merge with those Nevenka pronounces now, twenty years later, when reading the same statement without being able to hold back tears. In it, he talked about the harassment he had suffered, the letters, the messages, the verbal disqualifications, the humiliations and the “absolute disregard for my work and myself” that had become a constant since he ended the relationship. while expressing his desire for justice to be done through the complaint he had just filed against the mayor.

Directed by Maribel Sánchez-Maroto, the documentary series of three episodes, coming to Netflix next march 5, gives voice to the victim of which in the end was the first conviction for sexual harassment of a political leader in our country. A sentence that forced the resignation of the mayor, divided the town – horrifying archive images of a woman who assures on camera: «Nobody harasses me if I don’t let myself»– and ruined the promising political career of an auditor who was forced to change municipality. “If I hadn’t done it, I would have died,” he says with the calm that the years give.

After this devastating start, a simple structure is imposed to unravel, chronologically, the twists and turns of this story. The archival videos and the locations in which the story takes place follow one another while Nevenka narrates and describes the events on camera, with a resounding and stark sincerity. «Our main challenge was to get Nevenka’s reflection to be understood without any kind of adjective and artifice, that’s why she looks you straight in the eye, like the rest of the testimonies. We did not want to add anything that could distort the message», Says Sánchez-Maroto.

Nevenka, upon arrival at the trial.

From that first cafe where they met, until its introduction in the party lists for the Ponferrada City Council, through the electoral victory, Ismael’s relationship with the night and women, his populist character, the rumors around the couple, the misgivings that the young councilor aroused, the macho attitudes that she had to endure due to her beauty and a sense of guilt and shame that did not stop growing despite the fact that, now she knows, she was not to blame for anything. Along with Nevenka parade the testimonies of those who lived closely the matter. Ana Gaitero, editor of the ‘Diario de León’; Charo Velasco, former councilor of the Consistory; Menchu ​​Monteira, coordinator of 8M El Bierzo, or Juan José Millás, author of ‘There is something that is not as they say: The case of Nevenka Fernández against reality’, are just some of the people who contribute their point of view in the first episode.

Development



Years had the journalist Ana Pastor cherishing this project that he has finally produced from Newtral. “It was difficult to carry out because the key to the documentary was to ensure that Nevenka could tell what she lived, after two decades without speaking. We have waited patiently », reflects Sánchez-Maroto that highlights the generosity of the protagonist. «He did not put any conditions on us. On the contrary, it has shown that it retains the courage it had twenty years ago, “he says. The journalist says that after the #MeToo movement, “Nevenka was clear that she had something to contribute.” And although society has come a long way, “there are still many women who go through situations similar to the ones she suffered. Nevenka believes that just by seeing her they can understand that the only way out is to report, “he explains.

The images of the concentrations of thousands of people in favor of the mayor, images that for the director do not speak of what Ponferrada was like twenty years ago but of “what Spain was like.” “There is still a long way to go,” says Sánchez-Maroto. What the documentary aims to do is provoke that conversation and that reflection, that look back and see that twenty years is not that long and recognize ourselves in behaviors that were then the usual between men and women “. In addition, it will also help younger women, who have lived through this moment of sisterhood and the ‘I do believe you’, “see that this was not always the case and that, of course, it is not free. Many women like Nevenka exposed themselves to denouncing a powerful man and they did so in obvious loneliness.

Although they called the ex-mayor of Ponferradino to give his version of events, this “Declined to participate” in the documentary, although he did declare to some media such as ‘El Bierzo Noticias’ that “this is an economic business for someone and nothing else” and that “things are always done for money, if there is no money involved nobody is moving, so here it is very clear ». All despite the fact that Nevenka has not charged for the documentary.

Sánchez-Maroto says that currently Nevenka “is fine.” «He has managed to be who he wanted to be, he is not ashamed of anything, nor does he feel guilty. She has a wonderful family, a job that she likes a lot and lives quietly. He has completely rebuilt his life, “he concludes.

‘Nevenka’ will be available on Netflix starting Friday, March 5.