The great snowfall that falls in Madrid and its region for 24 hours, the most important of the last 60 years, has left streets and highways impassable, thousands of people trapped in their cars, urban land transport and rail suspended and the airport paralyzed this Saturday.

The cold storm and the Filomena storm, which mainly affect central and eastern Spain, causes incidents in more than 430 roads of the main road network of the country and some 50 of the secondary one have been cut, the majority in Madrid, Castilla- La Mancha and the Valencian Community.

The capital is blocked with half a meter thick snow, acknowledged this Saturday the mayor, José Luis Martínez Almeida, who requested the help of the Army to begin cleaning the streets as soon as it stops snowing due to the forecast of strong frosts in the coming days.

It is only possible to get around on foot, something very difficult and dangerous due to the risk of landslides, or in the subway, it suffers occasional cuts; trucks are forbidden to circulate and private cars can only move with chains on the tires, although the authorities recommend avoiding traveling unless it is “absolutely necessary”.

In the city, parks, sports and cultural facilities will be closed this Saturday and there will be no garbage collection. In addition, all educational centers will remain closed at least Monday and Tuesday, according to the authorities announced.

Ski at Puerta del Sol, in Madrid, this Saturday. Photo: EFE

The Army and emergency services already rescued about a thousand drivers on the roads of Madrid. Vehicles were trapped in kilometer lines on several ring roads and adjacent highways as snow plows were unable to clear the tracks.

Source: EFE