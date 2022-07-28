The main naval parade on the occasion of the Navy Day on July 31 will be attended by 47 ships and vessels, 42 aircraft and over 3,500 servicemen. Petersburg hosts the sixth parade since the tradition was revived in 2017. The Russian Ministry of Defense was informed that representatives of all fleets and the Caspian flotilla, as well as boats of the border service of the FSB and the Russian Emergencies Ministry, will be involved in the celebrations. For the first time, the corvette “Mercury”, the submarines “Severodvinsk” and “Vepr” will be shown to the public.

Alignment with “Rook”

The newest anti-sabotage boats of Project 21980 Grachonok will lead the parade on the Neva. Along with them will follow the landing craft “Ivan Pasko”, on board of which there is an exact copy of the “grandfather of the Russian fleet” – the boat of Peter I. Then the spectators will pass by: the Evgeny Kolesnikov patrol boat led by the female crew, the Ivan Khenov and Alexander Obukhov minesweepers, the Chuvashia missile boat, the Zeleny Dol small rocket ship (MRK) of project 21631 Buyan-M, as well as RTO “Odintsovo” project 22800 “Karakurt”.

Karakurts are considered the most massive and at the same time modern ships that enter the fleet today. Despite their modest size and displacement of 800 tons, they carry an impressive arsenal on board: Caliber cruise missiles, 76.2-mm AK-176MA installation, and, if necessary, can be equipped with Onyx anti-ship missiles.

RTOs of the Buyan-M project have on board eight launchers for Caliber cruise missiles or Onyx anti-ship missiles, as well as artillery weapons. These small ships are equipped with reconnaissance equipment and, if necessary, can be included in the so-called reconnaissance-strike and reconnaissance-fire contours.

MRK “Odintsovo” and “Green Dol” are serving in the Baltic Fleet. However, their capabilities have also been tested in the waters of the Arctic region. They passed into the White Sea through the Neva, Lake Ladoga and the White Sea-Baltic Canal. There they successfully completed training missile launches, after which they returned to their place of registration.

On July 31, two boats of the border service of the FSB and two boats of the Ministry of Emergency Situations closed the front line.

In the waters of the Neva, they will also demonstrate the Veliky Ustyug RTO, the Mercury corvette, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the St. Petersburg submarine. These ships will be in the raid. In addition to them, several sailing ships will appear before the eyes of Petersburgers. Among them is the famous brig Rossiya, the main symbol of the Scarlet Sails holiday. True, this time the sails will be of a different color. What – the intrigue, which will continue until the start of the parade, said on July 27 the Deputy Commander of the Navy Vladimir Kasatonov.

In Kronstadt, the parade will be opened by the Dimitrovgrad missile boat, followed by the Passat, Sovetsk, Urengoy, Kazanets RTOs, the Stoikiy and Soobrazitelny corvettes, the Yaroslav the Wise patrol ship, and the boat of the FSB border service. Purga”, the training ship “Perekop” and the submarine “Magadan”. The static exposition will feature sailing ships, the Ivan Gren large landing ship, the Boyky corvette, as well as the Vepr and Severodvinsk submarines.

– It is noteworthy that the ships participating in the parade are small, but with powerful weapons, – told “Izvestia” the former chief of the General Staff of the Navy Valentin Selivanov. — Everyone remembers how RTOs fired from the Caspian Sea at militant targets in Syria. And even now, small ships with powerful weapons are hitting Ukrainian military facilities. Although the Admiral Gorshkov is called a frigate, in principle it is a missile cruiser with powerful weapons. In addition, three nuclear submarines of the Northern Fleet were brought to Kronstadt. In a word, the most powerful grouping with great combat capabilities will be shown to our people at the parade. Everyone will be able to see the latest Russian ships.

The Pacific Fleet is represented at the parade by the Magadan submarine, which is completing tests,” military historian Dmitry Boltenkov told Izvestia.

– For the first time, the corvette “Mercury” of the 20380 family will be shown. This ship is named after the legendary brig, which distinguished itself in battle with Turkish battleships in 1829. In addition, the Project 885 Severodvinsk and Project 971 Vepr submarines of the Northern Fleet will appear in public for the first time,” the expert noted.

This year, there are practically no landing ships among the participants – they solve special tasks in the Black Sea, Dmitry Boltenkov said.

The air part of the main naval parade on July 31 will be opened by four Mi-8 military transport helicopters. They will be followed by groups of Ka-31R, Ka-29, Ka27M helicopters, two An-72 transport aircraft, and Il-38N anti-submarine aircraft. Su-27 and MiG-29KUB carrier-based fighters, Tu-142M3 anti-submarine aircraft, MiG-31 fighters, Su-24M bombers and Su-25 attack aircraft will also march in parade formation.

On all fleets

Parades on the occasion of the Russian Navy Day will also be held in Baltiysk, Severomorsk, Vladivostok, Kaspiysk, Novorossiysk and the Syrian port of Tartus.

According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in total, up to 200 warships of various classes, about 80 aircraft, more than 100 units of military equipment and about 15 thousand military personnel and civilian specialists will be involved in the solemn ceremonies.

In Kaspiysk, 26 warships and 15 support vessels of the Caspian flotilla will pass in parade formation.

In Vladivostok, the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, the Perfect corvette, the MPK-221 small anti-submarine ship, the R-261 missile boat, the BT-100 minesweeper and the Ust-Bolsheretsk project 877 submarine will take part in the parade . The total length of the formation of ships was more than 1000 m, the military department said.

In the Northern Fleet, the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky and the nuclear submarines Verkhoturye and Smolensk will march in parade formation.