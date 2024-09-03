Neva it’s a video game of platforms that was developed by STUDIO NOMADA (creators of Grey), and it looks like it could be the wake title of 2024. Find out the details of its release here.

Neva It was announced in the fall of 2023 with a trailer that introduced us to a fantastic story In a world of interesting nature, somewhere between monstrous and sacred, a story of grief and, of course, survival is told.

What is Neva about?

Neva is a kind of mythological wolf that accompanies Alba, a woman who wields a sword. When the storm and darkness fall upon the world, the wolf’s mother will disappear; after that, both orphans will have to find a way to survive in the midst of an environment that is falling apart.

Source: Studio Nomada

It seems that Neva It proposes an odyssey of mourning and literally transfers the first period of survival of the sameThe warmth and beauty that the scenarios transmit, together with the mechanical dynamics, recall the glorious essence for which Grey was acclaimed.

It is worth noting that the soundtrack was behind the anguish and peace that it managed to convey Greyreturns for this new installment: Berlinist will surprise us with his sophisticated melodies.

BesidesNeva promises light and intuitive combat, essential issue that will differentiate it from Grey.

Source: Studio Neva

Alba and Neva have to survive a duel, while their world literally falls apart around them, the poetics on different narrative levels is palpable from the slight glimpses in the trailers.

When does Neva come out?

Autumn has never been more wonderful: It will be launched on October 15, 2024 Neva and the best thing is that it will be accessible to all gamers.

Traversing a decadent world, Neva and Alba will grow as they protect each other from danger, and will also consolidate their special bond as they grow and make their pain an embodied part.

Source: Studio Nomada

What platforms will Neva be available on?

From the hand of Nomada Studio and Devolver Digital comes Neva for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch.

Neva will present a period of resistance and healing with sudden twists, are you ready to play it now that its trailer has been shown?

