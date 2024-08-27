Let’s remember that Neva will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and PS5 and now we know the release date: October 15, 2024 .

A new trailer was shown during the Nintendo Direct’s Indie World presentation. Snow the game from the creators of Gris.

The trailer of Neva

The Neva trailer from the Nintendo Direct’s Indie World doesn’t show a lot of gameplay, but it does give us a basic idea of ​​what kind of atmosphereas well as reconfirming that the graphic quality is always very high.

The video game puts us in the shoes of Sunrise. It is about a young woman who bonds with a wolf cub. The two have survived an attack by dark forces and must begin a very dangerous journey in a beautiful world that is falling apart. Over the course of the game, their relationship will evolve.