Thierry Neuville is now one of the veterans of the WRC, but also one of the leading drivers of the World Rally Championship for several years now. From a sporting point of view, he has always had considerable importance due to his driving style, the results obtained, the attitude of never giving up, even in the most critical situations.

Over the last few weeks, however, the 34-year-old from Sankt Vith has also distinguished himself for a very important stance towards the current situation of the WRC. First of all, he had exposed himself through a tweet under a post that appeared on the Autosport account, a newspaper that is part of the group Motorsport Network.

The post read: “Which of the following manufacturers would you like to see back in the WRC?”. Neuville’s response was immediate: “Wrong question! The right one to start with should be: ‘Can the WRC promoters and the FIA ​​keep the current constructors (2 and a half) in the WRC?’.

The intervention, which came as a surprise considering that Thierry had rarely exposed himself in these terms on social media, consequently generated a lot of curiosity and led Motorsport.com to want to deepen the thought of the Hyundai Motorsport driver. On the eve of the Rally of Portugal Neuville said:

“Yes, according to my perception, the WRC has reached a critical point. I’ve been in rallies for a long time, I have a lot of experience. Personally I think that obviously COVID has hit the WRC hard, that’s for sure. Before COVID the WRC was reasonably fit. After COVID, for me, the WRC ended up in a chasm.”

“I have the feeling that no one is really understanding how drastic this moment is. But as a driver you can also understand it from the amount of media you see. And I can feel it in Belgium too. Nobody really cares about the WRC anymore.”

“I perceive how the involvement of the manufacturers is different than in the past. So there are a lot of things that make me understand that things are not going well and, yes, there is a need for a reaction”.

“But that’s not all, we’re seeing how Formula 1 has been able to change its format throughout the season. I’m talking about the new weekend format that was introduced in Baku by putting qualifying for the race on Friday and the whole day Saturday dedicated to the Sprint Race”.

“MotoGP has also added Sprint Race, while there are no changes in rallies. We live in a historic moment where no one wants to follow cars racing through the forests anymore. Yes, it’s spectacular when you go to see them live, but when you look at them in TV is not the same.”

“I believe that both the promoters of the WRC, the FIA ​​and the manufacturers, by putting in money – a lot – every year, also want to see a return [di immagine ed economico]”.

When asked what he would like to see change to improve interest in the WRC, Neuville added: “There are so many things, but for me the first thing that needs to be done is meetings, brainstorming to try and figure out what might be right I’m sure the teams have the right feedback and if those meetings were done, then that feedback would be shared.”

“Sometimes even the riders have good opinions and being in this sport for a long time, perhaps sometimes even riders and teams could be considered for promotion to the World Championship. There are so many things that can be interesting. I don’t want to talk about them now, but yes, I have some ideas,” concluded the Belgian.