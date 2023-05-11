The hybrid era of the WRC

In anticipation of the Rally of Portugal, scheduled for this weekend as the fifth round of the championship, the battle between the three manufacturers competing in the highest class of the world championship continues unabated in the WRC: Toyota, Hyundai and Ford. A battle that proceeds in full compliance with the regulations for hybrid cars Rally1 introduced last year and which will remain in force until 2024. A technical modification that could be destined for further use of hybrid power starting from 2025 or 2026, with the potential entry of three other brands, whose name is not been communicated by the WRC, currently under negotiation with the championship organizers.

New builders?

The fact remains that, regardless of what the final decisions will be, the transition to hybrid cars does not seem to have attracted much attention from manufacturers. He also realized this in a particular way Thierry NeuvilleHyundai driver and particularly pessimistic in responding on social media to a post by Autosport in which fans were asked which manufacturer they would like to compete in the WRC in the next championships.

The crisis explained by Neuville

“In my opinion, the WRC is at a critical point – he wrote – I’ve been in the rallying world for a long time now, and I have a lot of experience. I personally think that COVID has given the WRC a big blow. Before COVID I’d say it was pretty good, after COVID the WRC went downhill for me, and I have a feeling that no one realizes how drastic that was. As a driver you can feel it in terms of media presence. In Belgium (homeland of Neuville, ed), nobody cares about the WRC anymore, and I feel the involvement of the manufacturers is not the same as it was in the past. So there are many things that give the feeling that we have to react. Not only – he added – we also see that Formula 1 is able to change the format during the season, with the Sprint qualifying weekend in Baku. MotoGP is adding sprint races, while in the rally there is no change. We live in an age where no one wants to just follow the cars driving in the forest anymore. Yes, it’s spectacular when you go to see it, but when you’re on TV it’s not the same. This is not to say that some builders will leave, but it is a fact that no one has signed up for years. I think promoters, FIA and constructors are willing to change something. If a lot of money were invested in a championship every year, there should also be a return”.

The possible solutions

In the discussion on this topic, Neuville was asked what could be the solutions to increase the attractiveness of the WRC, replying with this answer: “There are many things, but for me first of all there should be some meetings to brainstorm what should be done – he added – I’m sure the teams have their feedback, and will get more from these meetings. In some cases even the pilots have a good opinion, and having been within the sport for a long time consider them together with the teams it would be useful for the promotion of the championship. There are many things that can be interesting. I don’t want to talk about it now, but I have some ideas.”