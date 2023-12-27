In early December the FIA ​​announced that it had created a working group dedicated to rethinking rallies and the WRC in such a way as to make the World Championship more attractive and intriguing for fans, modernizing a formula that has become obsolete and outdated over time.

For several months now, the drivers have occasionally made it known that they want format changes to make the World Championship rallies intriguing until the end. At the latest World Motorsport Council, a new score was ratified for each race weekend starting from 2024, but this is only an attempt, a first step towards the final goal.

The FIA ​​is the body that manages the WRC from a regulatory point of view, therefore it has the executive power to change certain factors. But the drivers also have ideas to bring back to its former glory such a beautiful and fascinating category which, however, has recently missed more than one beat, ending up in a downward spiral that seems to have no end.

Thierry Neuville is one of those riders. For several months now he had made it known that he had ideas on how to change the WRC and to Motorsport.com he finally revealed what he had been keeping to himself for months.

“For me, first of all, and as I've always said, the format of the rally is too long, and it's a problem because nobody follows the rally for four days,” Neuville told Motorsport.com.

“However, in order not to completely change the format of the rally, I would keep Monte-Carlo as a four-day event and lengthen the Safari Rally to five or six days, but with longer stages to create some excitement as in the past.”

“I would bring back the iconic events like Argentina and Wales, and I think they are both candidates or would like to come back.”

Neuville also explained that he wanted to shorten the weekends by sacrificing Friday morning for the Shakedown, but then extending the race to the afternoon until racing in the dark. Everything would then be closed by a concert at the Service Park on Saturday evening.

“Then I would shorten the other rallies and shorten them only to Friday and Saturday. You could do the shakedown on Friday morning and then leave at midday and race until eight in the evening and perhaps until 10pm on asphalt in the dark. Then I would do a Saturday long and I would finish in the evening, before a nice party for the people in the Service Park and a concert in the evening”.

As for Sunday, Neuville would like to have a stage with a remote Service Park, i.e. close to the stage to bring people close to the cars and drivers, having contact with them several times a day. Not only that, because collateral events could be organized to entertain fans with initiatives linked to the sporting event.

“Then I would do it on a Sunday [in alcuni eventi] in which we make a stop but repeated and perhaps we have a remote service [vicino alla tappa]so that people can come to the service and then walk to the stage and see us twice and interact with us [i piloti]. There may be some co-drive racing for manufacturers with VIPs. In this way the rally would get closer to the people”, concluded the Belgian from Hyundai Motorsport.