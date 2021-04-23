It has not been an easy start to the season that of Thierry Neuville. The abrupt ‘divorce’ of his lifelong co-driver, Nicolas Gilsoul, the week before the Monte Carlo Rally forced him to look for an emergency replacement, Martijn Wydaegue, with whom he has needed a logical adaptation period. Despite this, he got two podiums in the first dates of the year, until in Croatia it has re-emerged and is the leader after the first stage.

But the Belgian Hyundai He has two Toyota on his heels, those of Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans, since the leader of the World Cup, Kalle rovanperaI only lasted five kilometers in the race after suffering a spectacular exit from the road in the first section. In a quick right-hand corner his Yaris would roll outwards and end up embedded in a tree. Goodbye to the dream of the youngest World Cup leader in history.

Ogier almost came off at the same point, but he saved the car in extremis suffering a puncture that made him lose a few seconds. A drag that had to be recovered section by section. How the French seven-time champion never gives up, he was filing the difference section by section until finishing 7.7 seconds behind Neuville after winning the 600th stage of his career, with his teammate Evans, the other protagonist of the fight to three, to 8.

If Neuville was all round, except for a spin in the first part of the afternoon and a scare in the last, teammates Ott Tanak and Craig Breen had a harder time catching up. The Estonian recovered in the afternoon and managed to win a stage, but ended the stage very far from his Belgian teammate. Worse was Breen, who at no time has managed to join the rhythm of the head, opening the debate on whether it would have been better to bring Dani Sordo to the Balkan event.

Classification

1. Neuville-Gilsoul (Bel / Hyundai), 55m 36.8s

2. Ogier-Ingrassia (Fra / Toyota), at 7.7

3. Evans-Martin (Gbr / Toyota), to 8

4. Tanak-Jarveoja (Est / Hyundai), at 31.9

5. Breen-Nagle (Irl / Hyundai), at 54.8