Ending conflicts and moving forward towards international cooperation to confront common global challenges may be a fleeting summer dream, or – in the view of some – a flight of imagination. However, we say that many dreams have come true, and until recently they were considered impossible, and we hope to God that they will come true, in the hope of stability, development and prosperity.

There are many conflicts that have occurred in the world over the past centuries, and until recently there were still many cases of conflict, which hinder the progress of peoples towards development and progress.

The international powers that succeeded in stopping the course of the war, based on the principle of neutralizing the conflict among themselves and stopping it at a specific point, discovered the futility of continuing the conflict, and realized the importance of paying attention to other more important matters, and transforming this awareness into practical steps that required the presence of will and determination.

What we want to say is that the entire world needs to put an end to the conflicts that are raging at the level of the major influential countries, and which are taking place in several regions, starting with the Middle East, which is the most tense and intertwined conflicts, and ending with the tensions that occur between the major countries in conflict to preserve their economic interests. There is no alternative to stopping the conflicts to begin international cooperation and stimulate joint efforts to confront global challenges.

Based on the principle of neutralizing conflicts and confronting the challenges faced by the parties to the conflict, we say that if politicians in areas of tension look at their conflicts from a completely different angle than what was thought of in confronting their opponents, then the results will certainly be positive, and the desired goal will be achieved, which is stability and confronting common challenges.

Neutralizing conflicts and devoting ourselves, even for a while, to common challenges will undoubtedly have positive results regarding the most important issues in the world, especially climate change, which requires building an international alliance to achieve carbon neutrality by the middle of the twenty-first century, and to mobilize momentum to make a qualitative leap in climate action, especially in the field of adaptation to climate change, and to set paths to overcome the financing dilemma, in order to support developing countries so that they become able to confront climate change, or at least mitigate its repercussions, and develop their economies to become less harmful to the environment.

Climate change is a major issue and poses a direct threat to the planet. If joint global solutions are not reached to curb it, its danger will increase in the coming years, which requires intensive cooperation from the international community, otherwise humanity will be exposed to multiple serious repercussions.

The challenges that have arisen as a result of climate change are numerous, including a significant rise in the Earth’s temperature compared to what it was fifty years ago, when temperatures rose at an unprecedented rate, and an increase in floods, heat waves, and rain that falls at unseasonable times.

* Kuwaiti writer