Switzerland is arguing about possible indirect arms deliveries to Ukraine – it’s about neutrality. Proponents reinterpret the concept.

Munich/Bern – Is Switzerland about to break with its centuries-old tradition as a neutral state? A slight tendency towards indirect arms aid in favor of Ukraine can be observed among the population. And in addition to the big neighbor Germany, politicians from at least two political parties and the influential armaments industry are exerting a lot of pressure to lift the export ban on Swiss weapons to war zones.

Ukraine war: A debate has broken out in Switzerland about the transfer of weapons

The security policy commission of the Council of States, the second chamber of the Swiss parliament, had recently spoken out in favor of at least enabling indirect arms deliveries. A country that buys weapons in Switzerland should be allowed to resell or give them away. In the future, the re-export ban should fall after five years, is the specific proposal.

Swiss arms companies, on the other hand, are even calling for the rules on direct arms exports to be relaxed in order to be allowed to export to countries that are currently involved in armed conflicts. The Ukraine war was not directly mentioned, but a connection is considered likely. Most recently, Germany and Denmark, two of Ukraine’s major supporters in its defensive struggle against Russia, had increased the pressure on Bern to approve ammunition for weapon systems supplied from the West.

From the German point of view, this is specifically about the Gepard anti-aircraft gun tank. The Federal Republic has handed over 30 Gepard tanks to the Ukrainian army to defend against low-flying combat aircraft and helicopters – according to the statement Government website including about 6000 shots. According to reports, however, a lot more rounds of ammunition were planned. But Switzerland, where the special cartridges are made, did not allow the export. Furthermore, Bern apparently prohibited Berlin from supplying the Ukrainian armed forces with an additional 12,400 rounds of ammunition from stocks.

Ammunition for Ukraine: Germany increases pressure on Switzerland significantly

Germany then threatened to stop buying equipment from the Confederates. This was recently reported by the Swiss broadcaster SRF. In the meantime, the German armaments group Rheinmetall has announced that it intends to produce cheetah ammunition at its locations in Germany. The pressure on the Swiss arms industry is correspondingly high.

Because: Germany was by far the largest customer. Should the Federal Republic forego arms deals in the future, “that would be fatal for the Swiss arms industry,” said Councilor of States Werner Salzmann from the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) the SRF.

“The need is huge. It’s about the livelihood,” Matthias Zoller explained to the same broadcaster. The secretary general of the armaments industry, SwissMem, said: “The Swiss armaments industry cannot exist without exports. And at the moment the whole export seems to be falling away.” Potential buyers recently demanded guarantees from the twelve largest armaments companies that they could pass on weapons, Zoller continued.

Swiss neutrality: Sale of weapons and ammunition in war zones is prohibited

But: neutrality goes back to 1815, when the borders of today’s Switzerland were defined after the end of the French occupation in the Congress of Vienna. Article 22a of the so-called War Material Act prohibits arms exports “if the country of destination is involved in an internal or international armed conflict”. Political and economic interests collide.

The multinational companies Lockheed Martin (USA) and Rheinmetall (Germany), for example, produce partly in Switzerland. The armaments company Mowag in Kreuzlingen alone is currently manufacturing 309 wheeled armored vehicles for the Danish army on Lake Constance. The industry sold arms worth 800 million Swiss francs ($876 million) abroad in 2021, according to the Reuters news agency. This makes Switzerland one of the top 15 export nations for armaments.

“Some of our members have lost contracts or are no longer investing in Switzerland due to the current restrictions,” said SwissMem Managing Director Stefan Brupbacher, according to Reuters. According to its own statements, the government does not want to anticipate the parliamentary deliberations. These are running at full speed.

“We want to be neutral, but we are part of the western world,” criticized Thierry Burkart, chairman of the centre-right FDP party. “We shouldn’t have a veto to prevent others from helping Ukraine. If we do that, we support Russia, which is not a neutral position,” he told Reuters. “Other countries want to support Ukraine and do something for the security and stability of Europe. They cannot understand why Switzerland has to say no.”

Pressure from the armaments industry: Swiss politicians are arguing about giving up arms neutrality

The Greens are probably against it and refer to neutrality. “Allowing arms deliveries to a country that is involved in an armed conflict destroys the basis for peace and prosperity in our country,” said David Zuberbüler from the national conservative Swiss People’s Party (SVP). And the citizens?

A poll by the polling institute Sotomo published on Sunday (February 5) showed that 55 percent of those polled are in favor of allowing the onward transfer of arms to Ukraine. (pm)