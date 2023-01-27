BRASILIA (Reuters) – The government will seek to promote a tax reform that does not represent an increase in the tax burden, but the definition of what level will represent this neutrality has yet to be made, said this Friday the Secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron.

In an interview with the press, Ceron stated that the previous government promoted exemptions without presenting compensation and reduced federal revenues to a level that, for him, is not sustainable.

The secretary cited as a possibility the use of the revenue level of 2019, before the pandemic, as a reference for the tax reform because it was a year that “did not have so much atypicality”.

(By Bernardo Caram)