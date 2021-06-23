Is homosexuality an opinion? You almost think it when you listen to UEFA and the Hungarian ambassador. Hungary passed a law last week banning schools from paying attention to homosexuality and gender identity. The Munich City Council wanted to illuminate the stadium in rainbow colors during the Germany – Hungary game this Wednesday. But UEFA banned this on Tuesday, saying it is a “politically and religiously neutral organisation,” the official statement said.

Tuesday afternoon appeared on The Post Online a letter from the Hungarian ambassador, András Kocsis, who also considers gay and trans rights to be non-neutral. Kocsis is upset about the ‘left-wing campaign’ against Hungary. “Contemporary liberalism is about intolerance, this mainstream wants a hegemony of opinions rather than a pluralism of ideas.” He goes on to say that Western Europe wants to impose his ideas of “a post-national and post-Christian world” on others.

Off topic, András, you might say. Was it about homosexuality? Why do you bring up religion and the nation state? He does this, of course, because he sees gay and trans rights as part of a package: liberalism that has run loose from God and the nation state. How different is neutral Hungary, which would never indoctrinate its citizens like that.

Talk to NRC



At the bottom of this article



can subscribers respond. You can read more about responding to NRC.nl here.



There are also people in the Netherlands who adhere to this way of thinking. When former Czech President Václav Klaus in a 2019 lecture at the Forum for Democracy called the equality of sexual minorities “a fundamental attack on everything normal”, he was rewarded with loud applause.

Conservatives like this present the plea for equal rights for gays and transgenders as an ideology, not as a basic condition for living together in a democracy. But homosexuality or gender identity should have nothing to do with ideology. After all, this is about personal characteristics, not about political positions. For example, it should be possible to be gay and conservative. In the Netherlands, for example, there is the conservative gay movement De Roze Leeuw, which opposes, among other things, the exhibitionism of Pride. You probably also have conservative gays like that in Hungary: people who like to put the nation state, the family and the church at the center of attention.

By stating that a neutral organization cannot allow a rainbow stadium, UEFA is falling into the conservative trap. She acts as if equality for sexual minorities is part of an ideology, when that equality should be a neutral starting point. The political comes after that.

Floor Rusman (f.rusman@nrc.nl) writes a column here every Wednesday.

Newsletter

NRC Smart Living Pieces that help you make your life better and your career better