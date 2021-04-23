Pokémon trading cards are currently all the rage again. And they can be extremely valuable. In “Vice”, for example, a student from Germany tells how he made half a million euros with the cards from the Japanese video game. Last October it was also announced that that a card of the Pokémon called in German Charizard was auctioned for $ 183,000.

In Neuss, North Rhine-Westphalia, dealing with such cards, which came onto the market as a supplement to the games released in the 1990s, especially for the games on the Gameboy, has now even led to a criminal case. Two men stole 16 valuable Pokémon trading cards from a couple there. As the police announced on Friday, the couple had made an appointment on Thursday over the Internet with an interested party in a parking lot.

At the meeting, the two stayed in the car. The man then wanted the couple to hand over the cards so they could look at them outside of the car. When the seller did not want this, there was a dispute. Suddenly a second man appeared and attacked the man sitting in the car. The other grabbed the bag with the cards. They fled with a car.

According to the police, the amount of damage is in the four-digit range.