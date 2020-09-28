When looking for a coach at Schalke, a “candidate” should of course not be missing: Peter Neururer would make an exception for Königsblau and return as a coach. Meanwhile there is contact with two actual candidates: Manuel Baum and Dimitrios Grammozis – an unknown person is also there.
“My phone no longer stands still, the fax machine is overcrowded and I phoned around until 1 a.m. on Monday”, Peter Neururer tells Sport1 (via image). “All Schalke fan clubs” have already contacted him, said the former coach. What is it about? Of course about the current search for a coach at Schalke 04 after David Wagner was officially on leave on Sunday.
Even if Neururer – who had been a trainer for the S04 from 1989 to 1990 – was already in the One-two waved with the whole fence when he declared that the club now needs a coach who knows the environment and can stabilize it, he is not a serious candidate.
Nevertheless, the cult coach still has its own fan base. Some think it is just as iconic fun when the pictures of the 65-year-old who is driving up are photoshopped in front of the respective club premises, others probably out of conviction and sympathy.
The former coach is retired, but would only make an exception for two clubs: “Namely [für] Schalke 04, because I’m not just a member, but also have a special past with this club that not everyone has. And 1. FC Köln. I would work for these two clubs again. “However, this wish will not be given to him, this prediction can currently be made with conviction.
The currently most realistic candidates still seem to be Manuel Baum and Dimitrios Grammozis, after Ralf Rangnick opposite the WAZ explained that a third job at the Revierklub was not an issue for him. Sky-Reporter Dirk Große Schlarmann tweeted in advance of today’s supervisory board meeting at S04 that the two had already been contacted. Baum, who previously only worked in the professional (club) sector at FC Augsburg, is therefore considered a tactical fox, but internally there are doubts whether he could get the restless team under control.
Grammozis, so far only in office at Darmstadt 98 as head trainer (for 16 months), would probably be more a character for Schalke, so the assumption. However, there should also be concerns with him: For the 42-year-old, royal blue could still be a size too big, after all, the club brings with it a very high risk of explosion.
There should also be a third candidate, so the Sky-Info. A name or other information doesn’t seem to be available at the moment. Finally, it was said that sports director Jochen Schneider was a fan of Valerien Ismael – maybe he is meant, maybe not. The Frenchman has already played 13 games at VfL Wolfsburg, followed by a mini-term at Greek club Apollon Smyrnis before spending a very successful year at ASK in Linz.
